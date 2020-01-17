Best baseball caps 2020: keep cool and get noticed

It might be 64 years old, but the humble baseball cap is still a style staple, whether it’s made by Adidas or Gucci. Once the uniform of ball players, the baseball cap’s now an on-trend athleisure must-have, that has been sported by everyone from tech titans to rappers evading the paparazzi.

We’ve rounded up our favourite eight to make you look more like you’re Straight Outta Compton-cool, rather than Forrest Gump.

The 8 best baseball caps you can buy

1. Patagonia Tide Ride traditional baseball cap A relaxed cap perfect for the beach Reasons to buy + Organic cotton canvas headband + Arty logo that looks a bit beachy + Sustainably made Reasons to avoid - Retro look not for all Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Until recently Patagonia was one of those brands almost solely-beloved of hikers. But it’s enjoying a renaissance and its fleeces and hats in particular are being worn by the most fashion-conscious hipsters in London.

This cap is a cheap and cheerful way to tap into the trend for outdoorsy clothing and is unsurprisingly really practical for walks and summer on the beach too. The unstructured six-panel cap is soft but durable and features an arty logo that’s a little bit 90s. It’s made from organic cotton, which is typical of the eco-conscious brand, and has an adjustable strap at the back for comfort.

2. Balenciaga embroidered cotton baseball cap The most of-the-moment cap for summer 2018 Reasons to buy + Most zeitgeist-y hat of the summer + A stash-worthy designer classic that will impress in years to come + Hot brand Reasons to avoid - Will date poorly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

In recent collections Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga has played with recognisable logos, and this blue baseball cap is no exception. It’s embroidered with the brand’s name in a style inspired by the US’ controversial 2016 presidential election and might look a little like a freebie to the uninitiated, as this cap is all about an idea rather than incredible craftmanship.

While the results of the election may have been divisive, to say the least, fashion insiders agree that this cap is cool and one of the most recognisable designs of this summer. You could say it’s a hat making baseball caps great again.

3. Bottega Veneta cotton-blend twill and intrecciato leather baseball cap An all-out-luxe baseball cap worthy of a World Cup footballer Reasons to buy + Luxurious materials + Iconic design + Classic colour Reasons to avoid - If you have to ask how much it is... Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Bottega Veneta’s envy-inducing leather goods are worn by sports and movie stars, but you can get in on the act too…for a price. The Italian firm’s twill and intrecciato leather baseball cap is a guaranteed head turner despite its understated design and colour.

The cap oozes quality and features the brand’s signature woven lambs leather on its peak as well as an adjustable leather back strap using the same woven material. Described as incredibly light and comfortable, it would also looks great on display at home as it comes with presentation box and dust bag to keep it box-fresh. And if you’ve splashed £445 on a cap you’ll definitely want to show it off.

4. Battenwear embroidered washed cotton-twill baseball cap The discrete but cool choice for outdoorsy types Reasons to buy + Super soft, comfy and discrete + This cap has a perfectly worn-in look + Great colour Reasons to avoid - It’s not a dressy number Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Some jeans and leather bags get better and better as their material becomes softer with age. But this hat from Battenwear cheats at that laborious ageing process, by coming perfectly broken in. Available in two washed-out but vibrant colours – green and ‘brick’ - the cap is made from washed cotton twill and looks as if it’s seen a few adventures while being stashed in a back pocket.

While flashier caps with designer logos are de rigueur this summer, this cap offers an alternative – a laid-back, outdoorsy look perfect for taming post surf hair. It has to be one of the best effortlessly cool options.

5. Gucci logo-print linen and cotton-blend canvas baseball cap The best cap for a logo-addict Reasons to buy + A logo-laden cap from one of the hottest fashion houses of 2018 + Taps into SS18 trends, including nodding the 90s + Made from durable canvas Reasons to avoid - If you like your designer gear subtle, this isn’t for you Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Gucci is having a moment. Its exuberant printed pieces and logo-loaded trainers, belts and hats are flying off its designer shelves, and this cap is no exception. The Italian fashion house’s latest logo print featured on its SS18 invitations and is in fact inspired by 18th century book Decouverte de La Maison de Campagne d'Horace by French writer L'Abbé Bertrand Capmartin de Chaupy.

So despite appearances, it’s one highbrow hat. The cap is made from linen and cotton-blend canvas stamped with the motif, and has a Velcro tab for a snug fit. Despite its seemingly-simple construction, this cap looks as if it will be a classic for years to come.

6. Best Made Company mélange wool-felt baseball cap A cap that’s a classic with a twist Reasons to buy + A classic cap that goes with everything and is good for winter too + Made from quick-drying a durable wool felt + Grungy/Skater vibes Reasons to avoid - It might be a touch too warm on really hot days Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a cap that works with everything in your wardrobe and will last for years to come, this one by Best Made Company may be it. The Mélange wool-felt baseball cap is as stylish as it is functional.

Crafted from quick-drying and durable wool-felt sourced from Nagoya, Japan it will keep you warm in winter and cool-ish in summer, and as it’s available in mid grey, it will go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe too. The cap has a subtle cross design on the front and is finished with a cotton-moleskin browband for comfort and fit.

7. Adidas Golf Climacool baseball cap The practical choice to up your style game on hot days Reasons to buy + Features quick-drying Climacool technology and breathable mesh + Taps into the trend for logo-heavy sportswear + Performance orientated Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You might have noticed that everything nineties is fashionable at the moment – aside from perhaps inflatable furniture and Simply Red. This Adidas Golf cap taps into the big trend for obvious logos and sportswear so beloved of the 1990s with a large Adidas logo on the front. But it also boasts modern technology.

The cap is made from a combination of breathable mesh and quick drying Climacool technology enabling you to stay cool on a golf course, or anywhere else for that matter. The cap’s built-in UV protection also helps block out the sun’s rays, while its Flexifit construction makes for one comfortable cap.

8. Van's Drop V II snapback baseball cap The best choice for fans of street style Reasons to buy + A design classic that will always be cool + Fits into the current trend for logos + Great brand Reasons to avoid - There's a metaphorical age limit for wearing this cap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This cap is a classic when it comes to street style and skateboarding, and it’s currently being embraced by all age groups. While that means you may see a kid wearing the same hat as you, it’s a design that will probably never go out of style.

The Van’s snapback has an embroidered logo on the front and adjustable strap on the back to fit almost everyone. It’s made from 80% acrylic and 20% wool and isn’t washable, which may be a deal breaker for some, but it’s also an investment piece that unusually, will give you change from £30 and be part of your wardrobe for years to come.