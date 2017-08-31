Amazon's #ShopTheFuture sale finishes today!

There are specific offers if you scroll down, but you'll also find links to the sale pages to big stores that will be having an August bank holiday sale. It's certainly the time of year for summer sales, with plenty of back to school offers around as well.

The idea behind Shop the Future is deals on innovative products that might be potential next big things. Plus, of course, there's Amazon's own Echo Dot deals as well.

We've also included quick links to sales from other retailers below. Of course, many retailers are gearing up for Black Friday with some similar discounts starting to appear as the Christmas buying season comes into view.