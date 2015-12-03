11 best Doctor Who toys and swag for Christmas 2015

Previous Next 2/11

Doctor Who: The 10 Christmas Specials Limited Edition Box Set (Blu-ray)

Next up we have this rather comprehensive box set of all the Doctor Who Christmas Specials ever made. So that means you get to watch various Doctors battle monsters such as Killer Santas, The Sycorax, Rachnoss, The Wooden King & Queen and The Dream Crabs. The Dream Crabs? Shotgun that as a new band name.

The set includes the following:

Tenth Doctor David Tennant in:

The Christmas Invasion / The Runaway Bride / Voyage of the Damned / The Next Doctor / The End of Time (parts one and two)

Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith in:

A Christmas Carol / The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe / The Snowmen / The Time of the Doctor

Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi in:

Last Christmas

Bonus Feature:

Ten Christmases

Price: £32.99

