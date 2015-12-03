By Robert Jones
11 best Doctor Who toys and swag for Christmas 2015
Top toys, cool clobber and great gadgets to stuff your stocking
Who would've guessed that LEGO would get in on the latest installment of Doctor Who, eh? Well they have and, to be fair, they have done a pretty good job too, with the set nicely designed and offering a unique look. We're not sure that the small-to-medium-sized set is worth the £50 LEGO are asking for it but, well, it's Doctor Who isn't it. These babies will sell out quicker than the Sonic Screwdriver patches over gaping plot holes and bad writing.
Price: £49.99
Next up we have this rather comprehensive box set of all the Doctor Who Christmas Specials ever made. So that means you get to watch various Doctors battle monsters such as Killer Santas, The Sycorax, Rachnoss, The Wooden King & Queen and The Dream Crabs. The Dream Crabs? Shotgun that as a new band name.
The set includes the following:
Tenth Doctor David Tennant in:
The Christmas Invasion / The Runaway Bride / Voyage of the Damned / The Next Doctor / The End of Time (parts one and two)
Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith in:
A Christmas Carol / The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe / The Snowmen / The Time of the Doctor
Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi in:
Last Christmas
Bonus Feature:
Ten Christmases
Price: £32.99
Buy the Doctor Who: The 10 Christmas Specials Limited Edition Box Set (Blu-ray)
At the cheaper end of the scale we've got this children's play set, which includes the 12th Doctor, his assistant Clara Oswald and a selection of Dalek action figures, as well as a Black Hovabout vehicle. It also comes with a plastic and card interior that can be connected to others in the same series to create larger play areas.
Price: £19.99
Buy Doctor Who: Into the Dalek Time Zone & Figure Collection
An exclusive for the BBC Shop, this T-shirt is made from 100 per cent cotton and comes in a wide selection of sizes from 'Small' right up to 'XX-Large'. It is coloured red and has a picture of a snow-covered, festively decorated Tardis on it. Errrrr… yep that's it.
Price: £12.99
Who would've guessed that Monopoly would get in on the latest installment of Doctor Who, eh? Well, they have, and the result is a pretty standard edition of Monopoly but with a Doctor Who aesthetic. That means that instead of collecting properties, you collect people, planets and places that the Doctor has come into contact with while on his travels. If you like Doctor Who and don't have a Monopoly set then we guess this is for you.
Price: £34.99
With an invitation to 'pull to open' plastered just above the groinal area, this bathrobe will surely see you fending off fellow Doctor Who fanatics left, right and centre. According to the sales bumf this robe is apparently for all those 'aspiring Timelords out there' and is 'the perfect chill out garment' to wear after 'battling Daleks, Silurians or Autons.' In reality, it looks like a comfortable blue bathrobe with a Tardis design on the front and Doctor Who branding on the back. If Doctor Who floats you boat then it's probably a good shot for lounging around in this Christmas.
Hopefully though, it won't make you look as self-satisfied and smug as that guy!
Price: £26.99
Right at the top of our Christmas list in terms of price is this Cyberman bust. Built from cold cast marble resin, before been hand painted and finished, the bust measures in at 480 x 320 x 230 mm and was designed by professional sculptor Matt Buckley. We've got to admit that it looks pretty darn impressive, however it probably should do at a rather steep £249.99. That said, if you've got that sort of money then here at T3 we're pretty sure that if you bought it you'd be acquiring one hell of a talking point for your own Tardis or living area.
Price: £249.99
This does exactly what it says on the tin so to speak, providing you with one of those old-fashioned desk block calendars to flip through when you get bored at work. Each day on the calendar sports some Doctor Who imagery, trivia or quotes to stare at, and it includes content from various Doctors and iterations of the show. It's not one of the most functional calendars, you know with loads of room on each page to make notes, however we're guessing that if you buy this that's not really what you'll be using it for anyway.
Price: £9.95
One for all you Doctor Who hipsters out there, this is an action figure representation of Paul McGann, the star of the ill-fated Doctor Who movie (it was awful and has been banished from canon), as well as the recent Doctor Who short, The Night of the Doctor. It's fair to say that almost all Doctor Who fans yearn for McGann to make a return to the role on a larger, more permanent basis, so why not present your colours this Christmas so to speak with this figurine?
Price: £14.99
Buy Doctor Who 8th Doctor 'Night of the Doctor' Action Figure
Wake up in sci-fi style with this detailed Doctor Who Tardis Projection Alarm Clock. The clock, which resembles the Doctor's famous police box, displays the time on its doors and also projects the time onto the wall of your choice with an in-built projector. It also makes the sound of the Tardis materialising. It could certainly help you beat your family members to the present haul on Christmas morning.
Price: 26.00
Finally on our Christmas list, and we've checked it twice, is this set of two Christmas baubles adorned with Doctor Who assistant Clara Oswald and the 4th Doctor, Tom Baker. If you absolutely have to extend your love of Doctor Who to your fir or choice, then these are probably a good bet.
Price: £6.99
Buy Doctor Who: Ball Ornament Set Featuring Clara and the 4th Doctor