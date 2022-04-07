How to unsubscribe from Amazon Music Unlimited to avoid 5th May price hike

Amazon Music Unlimited 5th May 2022 price increase too much? Here's how to unsubscribe

Amazon Music Unlimited
Mike Lowe
By
published

Amazon Music Unlimited's price rise to £8.99/$8.99 per month due on 5th May 2022 making you want to unsubscribe? We're not necessarily surprised, especially with Amazon Prime's asking price increasing (in the US only for now).

Fortunately it's easy to pull the plug on the service - and you'll continue to get the benefits of your music streaming account through until the end of your paid month, meaning it won't be immediate. Here's how to go about it. 

Amazon Music Unlimited

Login to logout

First up: head to music.amazon.com (opens in new tab) so that you can access your account. You'll need to sign-in here if you're not already. 

Then click the settings cog top right, which reveals a drop menu, then select Your Amazon Music Settings. 

This takes you to your Amazon account proper, which is a little less flashy looking and image heavy, but it's where you can begin the process of unsubscribing.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Review your plan

Your subscription plan is laid out clearly, presenting the Individual, Family, and Single Device options over Monthly and Annual plans as applicable. 

To the bottom left of the box is a Cancel Subscription link, highlighted blue, which you can click to take you to the various additional prompt pages. 

Amazon Music Unlimited

Jump the hurdles

Amazon really doesn't want you to unsubscribe, though, as is clear from the following prompts. You'll have 'Continue to cancel' first, followed by 'Confirm subscription cancellation', assuming you're not tempted to stay. 

If your subscription period ends prior to 5th May 2022 then there's a possible hack for a full year's subscription: unsubscribe, allow your account to run to its end date, set a reminder to re-subscribe the following day - but select a full year at the £79/$79 price point, saving you a £/$10 on the incoming £89/$89 annual subscription.

In the company's defence, however, its core rivals - Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music - are all more expensive, so you may find no more suitable option for your music streaming needs anyway. 

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe

As the Tech Channel Editor at T3, Mike handles all things tech - from phones, tablets and laptops, through to gaming and computing. Everything that's geeky yet cool, pretty much. He's been working as a consumer technology journalist for the best part of 15 years, travelling the globe to attend all manner of industry events. You'll always find him setting up a new mobile phone or planning his next get-away. 

