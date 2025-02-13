Your next tech upgrade, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, with the best tech and top trends coming your way very soon! Inside you'll find your next big tech upgrade this year, whether it's next-gen health tech, trendy AI glasses, super smart robots around the home, and much more.

Plus, the brand new Nintendo Switch 2 is revealed; we highlight the best TVs that make the most of PS5 Pro gaming; and we've got a roundup of ace audio options to boost your lounge listening needs. In this issue's Woman versus Tech, our tester is checking out the latest sleep gadgets to see if they can help you get a better night's sleep; and we’ve got the verdict on Samsung’s flagship phone: the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Your next tech upgrade – discover the latest new trends and gadgets that you’re going to want to get your hands on
  • Samsung S25 Ultra rated – is this the new Android phone king?
  • Lounge audio upgrades – minimal, hi-tech or classic analogue? We’ve got some ace audio options to fit your needs and your front room
  • Dreame X50 Ultra on test – the most advanced robot vac we’ve ever seen! With built-in legs it can climb over obstacles and cleans like a dream
  • Bedtime rescue – can the latest sleep tech help you to get a better night’s kip? We test a bunch of gadgets to find out
  • Top TVs for PS5 Pro – if you want to maximise your console’s capabilities, we’ve picked the best panels to upgrade your gaming
  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds reviewed – entry-level price, luxury noise cancelling and sound quality

And so much more!

