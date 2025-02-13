Your next tech upgrade, in the latest issue of T3!
Discover the greatest new gear and top trends coming your way
The new issue of T3 is here, with the best tech and top trends coming your way very soon! Inside you'll find your next big tech upgrade this year, whether it's next-gen health tech, trendy AI glasses, super smart robots around the home, and much more.
Plus, the brand new Nintendo Switch 2 is revealed; we highlight the best TVs that make the most of PS5 Pro gaming; and we've got a roundup of ace audio options to boost your lounge listening needs. In this issue's Woman versus Tech, our tester is checking out the latest sleep gadgets to see if they can help you get a better night's sleep; and we’ve got the verdict on Samsung’s flagship phone: the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Get this issue in our iPad edition
Read us on Android phones and tablets
Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Your next tech upgrade – discover the latest new trends and gadgets that you’re going to want to get your hands on
- Samsung S25 Ultra rated – is this the new Android phone king?
- Lounge audio upgrades – minimal, hi-tech or classic analogue? We’ve got some ace audio options to fit your needs and your front room
- Dreame X50 Ultra on test – the most advanced robot vac we’ve ever seen! With built-in legs it can climb over obstacles and cleans like a dream
- Bedtime rescue – can the latest sleep tech help you to get a better night’s kip? We test a bunch of gadgets to find out
- Top TVs for PS5 Pro – if you want to maximise your console’s capabilities, we’ve picked the best panels to upgrade your gaming
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds reviewed – entry-level price, luxury noise cancelling and sound quality
And so much more!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more. We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I’m a smart home expert – here are 5 smart blinds I'd recommend for a better night’s sleep
From SmartWings to IKEA, here are the smart blinds worth knowing about
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget TikTok, YouTube is gunning for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as your TV fave
More of us now watch YouTube on TV than mobile
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
101 gadgets you can’t live without
Top tech that’ll make you glad to get up every morning
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The hot new iPhone 16 Pro, in the latest issue of T3!
We go hands-on with Apple’s latest AI-powered super phone, take a look at the all–new, big-screen Apple Watch Series 10, and check out the AirPods 4 which now feature noise-cancelling tech!
By T3 Magazine Published
-
101 gadgets you can't live without, in the latest issue of T3!
Top tech that'll enhance every area of your life and make you glad to get up every morning, whether that’s heavenly travel headphones, opulent projectors or next-gen folding phones
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Upgrade your game, in the latest issue of T3!
Boost your skills, fitness and have more fun with the best tech, whether you want to improve your goal scoring, run faster, or try your hand at padel
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Gadget of the year, in the latest issue of T3!
Welcome to 2024’s edition of the T3 awards, where we carefully select the finest tech that we’ve ever seen over the last year
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Apple Vision Pro, in the latest issue of T3!
Join us as we get hands on with Apple’s game-changing mixed reality headset and explore what the future of the device might look like
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Essential travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!
Whether you’re going on a remote beach retreat or a culture-filled city break, this unmissable tech will guarantee that it’s a trip to remember
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The ultimate gadget wishlist, in the latest issue of T3!
Get your hands on the most trailblazing tech out there, from completely wire-free TVs to state-of-the-art e-paper tablets
By T3 Magazine Published