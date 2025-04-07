No Glastonbury ticket? Vodafone offers customers chance to win

It's quickly approaching festival season in the UK, with Glastonbury Festival 2025 having sold out in its usual super-quick time – and it's a big one, as 2026 is set to be a fallow year!

If you didn't nab yourself a ticket, however, not all is lost – as Vodafone customers have the chance to win one of 100 pairs of Glastonbury Festival tickets for the 2025 event on Worthy Farm in Somerset.

If you're a customer with the service provider, then the VeryMe Rewards app is offering 100 pairs of tickets. You can download it for free on Android or iOS, so regardless of whether you use the best Android phone or best iPhone you're in with a shot.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The opportunity to win commenced today, Monday 7 April, and runs through until Sunday 20 April – which is also Easter Sunday, just ahead of the compulsory Bank Holiday off here in the UK.

This year's festival has some major acts, as ever, with headliners The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo taking charge over the key Friday, Saturday and Sunday slots, respectively.

There's plenty more going on at Worthy Farm, of course, as Glastonbury Festival is for the performing arts. So whether you like underground dance music, circus acts, comedy, or the biggest bands – it's all there.

(Image credit: Vodafone)

Vodafone has been the official connectivity partner for Glastonbury Festival since 2023, which means the network also delivers just that – a 5G network on site, plus phone-charging (regardless of your provider) via Vodafone’s Connect & Charge stand.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The stand is where you can purchase a charging pack which (pictured above), once depleted, you can return to swap for a fully refilled one – no waiting around. And if you return the pack before the festival closes its doors you get your deposit back too, so it's win-win.

So, Glastonbury Festival fans, now's the time to load up your VeryMe Rewards app from the relevant app store and dig in. As one of those 100 pairs of tickets could be yours! And what a difference to this summer that'd make. G'luck...