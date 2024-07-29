Massive PSVR2 price cut makes it finally worth the money

Quick Summary
The PSVR2 system has just seen a massive price cut.
Users can now snag one for just £349.99 – but there's no telling how long it will last!
While the market for the best VR headsets has hardly set the world alight, there is still a lot to be gained from them. These devices are particularly popular in the world of gaming, where the immersion on offer can elevate the experience significantly.
That could play into the popularity of the PSVR2 system. Produced by the same hands and minds behind the ever popular PS5 console, the device has been popular since the moment it launched.
It's about to get even more popular, too, as the price has been slashed! You can now pick up the gaming VR headset for just £349 from a variety of locations including Argos, Box.co.uk and Currys.
PSVR2: was £529.99, now £349.99 at Argos
Save £180 on the Sony PlayStation VR2 system. That takes the cost down to just £349.99, making it more affordable than ever before and ensuring you can enjoy immersive gaming without breaking the bank.
Check prices: Box.co.uk £349.99 | Currys £349.99 | Amazon £389.99
That's a really great deal for a console like this. When our esteemed tech editor, Mike Lowe, got hands on with the PSVR2 for review, he was impressed by the immersion and the level of detail on offer. He also commented on just how good the eye-tracking was – a must for this kind of system.
In fact, one of the biggest gripes he had at the time was the price of the unit. It was a fair comment, too. At its retail price of £529.99, this wasn't a cheap unit when it launched. It outpriced the PS5 console, in fact, which likely put a lot of users off.
Fortunately, that's no longer a concern. At £349.99, the device sits in a much more palatable range for most users. It undercuts the popular Meta Quest 3 by a good stretch, making it one of the most affordable flagship devices on the market.
There is currently no confirmation of exactly how long these prices will last, though. So, if you're looking to get your hands on the device, there really is no better time.
