Here's when your PSVR2 will be able to play PC games

Quick Summary
PlayStation has confirmed its PC app for the PSVR2 will release in early August.
The app has a page live on Steam detailing its features.
We've known for a little while that PlayStation is set to make its PSVR2 headset compatible with PC gaming, albeit without some of the unique features it has when connected to a PS5.
Now that's becoming a lot more concrete, with a PSVR2 app going live to wishlist on Steam with a listed release date of 6 August, just a couple of weeks away. For now, this is listed as a "planned" release date, so it's not impossible it could slip further.
The app's store page includes a list of what you'll be able to do with it as follows:
- Play VR games and apps on Steam using your PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.
- Set up your PlayStation VR2 on your PC.
- Update the firmware for your PlayStation VR2 headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.
- Adjust settings for your PlayStation VR2 from the SteamVR dashboard, including setting your play area and screen brightness.
Crucially, though, you'll need a sold-separately adapter to access any of these functions – the PlayStation VR2 headset PC adapter, which releases on 7 August and will be priced at £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.
The adapter will be sold at first through PlayStation's own direct store, with other retailers potentially to follow.
That's not even the end of the requirements, since you'll also need your own DisplayPort cable, one capable of DisplayPort 1.4, to connect everything up, along with a PC that meets the minimum requirements (and a Steam account).
The list of features that won't work on PC is a little dispiriting, too: HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and advanced haptic feedback will all be disabled.
That means it'll be very interesting to see how people feel the headset stacks up to alternatives that have PC players more directly in mind, once it's working in early August.
Until then, those with PSVR2 headsets gathering dust can wishlist the app on Steam and keep an eye on the PlayStation Direct store to see if the adapter goes up for pre-order or simply appears on 7 August ready to order.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
