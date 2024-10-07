You'll soon be able to get Sky Stream from an unlikely source

Quick Summary Sky Stream will be available to purchase through EE from 15 October 2024. You will still need to sign up for a Sky Stream package and pay through a Sky account.

EE has announced that its customers will soon be able to order Sky Stream with broadband and mobile packages.

Customers will be able to purchase the Sky Stream box through EE retail stores, website and via its telesales service from 15 October 2024. This is in addition to EE's own TV platform – its EE TV Set Top Box Pro and EE TV app for Apple TV 4K.

EE only launched its own service at the end of last year, but in ranging a direct rival, the company is continuing its transition from a service provider to an all-round tech supplier: "As part of our strategy for new EE, we’re continually looking to partner with some of the world’s leading brands to provide our customers with the very best in entertainment," said EE boss Marc Allera.

"Extending our partnership with Sky allows us to give customers even greater choice, so they can take a TV service that best suits their lifestyle, matched with EE’s great new home broadband offering."

Sky Stream represents Sky's own transition too, with the broadcaster developing its over-the-internet TV service beyond Sky Glass. While it still offers Sky Q too, it is clear that its sights are on streaming to overtake satellite when it comes to paid TV delivery.

The Sky Stream box (or puck, as it's otherwise known) enables access to the entire gamut of Sky TV services, including live channels, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and Sky Store. It is 4K HDR-enabled and also supports numerous third-party streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Unlike Sky Q, there is no storage inside the box itself. You can, however, add upcoming shows and movies to your playlist – effectively recording them to the cloud when broadcast. You can then stream them anytime you like.

The user experience is identical to Sky Glass, although you plug it into your own TV (and sound system) via HDMI.

"We’re excited to be partnering with EE to take the benefits of Sky Stream into the front rooms of even more customers, bringing them one of the highest standards in viewing experience combined with great live sport and award-winning Sky Originals all in one place," said Sky's chief consumer officer, Sophia Ahmed.

While EE customers can purchase Sky Stream through its stores, they will have to create a Sky account and pay through Sky directly. Sky Stream packages start at £28 per month, but include a suite of channels and on-demand programming, plus Netflix is included.