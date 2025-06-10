You can get Sky Glass Air and over 90 channels from just £21 – that's simply madness

Quick Summary Sky's latest addition streaming TV is now available. Sky Glass Air starts at just £6 per month (for the 43-inch model) and TV packages cost from £15 per month. There are three sizes available – 43-, 55- and 65-inch – and three colours – Cotton White, Sea Green, and Carbon Grey.

Sky's all-new, even more affordable Sky Glass TV is now available in the UK and prices start at just £6 per month. And, if you add a TV package including more than 90 channels, you get the whole lot from just £21 per month.

I recently had the chance to check out the Sky Glass Air myself and was amazed at the standard for the price. Not only does it look good when streaming content, it looks like a premium TV when switched off too.

Available in three colours – Cotton White, Sea Green, and Carbon Grey – it has a neat, squared-off design that matches the more expensive Sky Glass Gen 2, but looks even more sleek thanks to a conventional stereo speaker array.

Sky Glass Air: £6 at Sky Available from just £6 per month over 48-months (interest free), the Sky Glass Air TV comes in 43-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes. It provides access to all Sky services streamed over the internet, including live TV. A £20 upfront fee will also be payable.

You can also purchase a Sky Glass Air TV outright, from £309, while Sky's entertainment packages start with Essential TV for just £15 per month.

That includes 90 live TV channels, plus Sky Atlantic, Netflix and Discovery+.

Alternatively, you can upgrade to Ultimate TV for additional Sky channels, U&Gold and MTV for £22 per month. Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and UHD/Dolby Atmos add-ons are also available.

(Image credit: Sky)

What's the difference between Sky Glass Air and Sky Glass Gen 2?

Sky Glass Air is the latest TV model from Sky and it cuts back on a few features to make it cheaper in comparison to the full-fledged Sky Glass Gen 2.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It sports a different TV panel, for example, with a backlight that uses global illumination instead of local dimming. This is less precise when it comes to presenting deeper black levels in different areas of a picture. However, a Quantum Dot LED panel is included to ensure images are still colourful and vibrant.

There's also no Dolby Atmos sound system, with the Gen 2's multi-speaker array swapped for a more standard stereo setup.

However, both TVs offer the exact same Sky Glass experience, including on demand content and access to all the main streaming services.

The Sky Glass Air is available now from Sky.com and Currys online. You'll also be able to buy the TV from Currys stores from 18 June 2025.