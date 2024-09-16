Virgin Media will give you a free 4K TV – but you have to be quick

If you're looking to get the best possible deal on your TV and broadband package, it's always worth shopping around. Different providers often offer lucrative deals, with freebies and discounts to make things more appealing.
That's exactly what Virgin Media are currently offering. When you select from a wide range of their 18-month contract bundles right now, you can snag a 43-inch Hisense TV completely for free.
That's a cracking deal – with an RRP of £399, making it a great option for users!
Virgin Media 18-month broadband deals, at Virgin Media
Snag one of Virgin Media's fantastic 18-month broadband packages and get a 43-inch Hisense TV completely free! That's a 4k panel, and should give users an excellent platform to enjoy a range of top TV channels.
There are a range of packages available to users. For those on a budget, the Bigger Movies pack offers a lot to love for film fans. At £60.99 a month, the brand's M125 fibre package should offer a decent internet speeds for users, while a range of 11 Sky Cinema channels and over 200 TV channels gives you a wide array of shows and movies to watch.
The Bigger Sports package is a little more costly at £69.99 a month. It's the perfect complement for sporting fans, though, with a speedier M500 fibre package and a range of Sky Sports channels in place of the Cinema options.
And if you've got cash to splash, we'd opt for the Mega Volt package. While the £84.99 a month price tag may cause some to wince, this is perfect for those who take the kitchen sink approach to their TV and broadband needs.
You'll find a whopping Gig1 fibre package, offering a market-leading WiFi guarantee to boot. Over 240 channels are also on offer, as well as subscriptions for a range of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and more.
That package even includes an unlimited O2 SIM, with data roaming in 75 countries worldwide at no extra cost. That's great to bring your broadband, streaming and phone contract under one roof, and could end up saving you money overall!
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
