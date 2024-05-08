Sky Sports customers getting huge free upgrade with 1,000s of hours of extra sport

Sky Sports+ to include more than 1,000 live football matches

Sky is bringing a new streaming service to its multiple platforms, including Sky Glass, Sky Q and Now.

From August, Sky Sports+ will offer a large amount of live and on demand content for all existing Sky Sports customers at no extra cost.

Sky Sports customers will soon gain access to a vast amount of extra live broadcasts, matches, highlights, documentaries and other on demand content. And all at no extra cost.

Sky Sports+ is a new streaming service that will include additional content, all streamed through the likes of Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, Now and via mobile. Sky Sports subscribers on Virgin Media and other TV platforms won't miss out neither, the extra coverage will be available to them too.

Sky Sports+

(Image credit: Sky)

Starting with the first weekend of the 2024/24 English Football League season on 10 August (maybe the night before, with a Friday match), the new service will include a dedicated Sky Sports+ channel and up to 100 concurrent live streams.

Sports customers won't even have to do a thing – it will be integrated fully into the usual Sky TV and Now experience. Customers on other platforms will be able to watch through the Sky Sports app.

Sky Sports+

(Image credit: Sky)

More than 1,000 EFL matches are to be streamed live through Sky Sports+, as part of a new partnership with the association. This will include "more than 20 live matches for each team across the three leagues," we were told – groundbreaking news for fans of non-Premier League clubs.

"With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost," said Sky Sports' managing director, Jonathan Licht.

"Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers."

Sky Sports+

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch sports documentaries two weeks before anyone else, including the tale of teenager Luke Littler's incredible path to the PDC World Darts Championship final.

Sky Sports+ will also introduce the ability to pause and rewind live sports content for Now customers.

The Sky Sports+ live channel will showcase the best action from the service in linear fashion, but the rest will be available to access through the multiple platforms and will stream over the internet.

