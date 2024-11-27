This massive 98-inch Samsung QLED TV is a bargain from a surprising source

While we often see the best Black Friday deals affecting a wide range of products these days, it hasn't always been that way. Traditionally, the sales event was aimed at tech products, seeing big ticket items slashed in price.

You'll likely remember footage from years gone by of people in near riot conditions as they scramble to buy a big TV or home hi-fi system at a crazy low price.

Those kinds of deals are still here, though – and it's exactly what I've found for you now. This 98-inch (!) TV is down to just £2,999 at Selfridges, of all places.

That's a stonking deal. It may be last year's model, but it's still a killer TV. QLED technology looks fantastic, and should be more than enough to enjoy all of your favourite TV and movies.

Of course, it also comes on the positively ginormous 98-inch panel. That's frankly absurd, but if you can fit it in your space, it will offer a viewing experience like no other.

This TV uses something called the Supersize Picture Enhancer. That makes use of AI to optimise content for the larger screen size. So, if you were worried about stretching or pixelation, you should have no worries.

Elsewhere, you'll find the Neural Quantum Processor 4K inside. That powers everything in the TV, offering AI-powered, 4k processing. All of that is packed into a stunning SuperSlim design, which should be a beautiful fit for any space – even the most stylish of living rooms will welcome a TV which looks as good as this!

The other big surprise is where it comes from. We're used to seeing big TVs on sale at retailers like Currys, but Selfridges is a slightly more left-field pick. Still, it's a very trustworthy retailer, making this deal even sweeter.