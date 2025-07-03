Sony's 5-star OLED TV returns to lowest price ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Sony's best-ever 48-inch OLED TV is back toits lowest-ever price once more
Amazon is running a bumper Prime Day this year, spanning Tuesday 8 to Friday 11 July – but the best deals have already started to roll in.
If you've been dreaming about a 5-star OLED TV deal, but not at the typically massive scales, then Sony's A90K in 48-inch form has dropped back to its lowest-ever price once more.
Since focusing much attention on OLED, Sony is synonymous among the best OLED TVs. The A90K, in particular, remains in the brand's current range and is designed for top-tier picture quality, no compromise.
It's an interesting set, however, as it only comes in 42-inch and 48-inch sizes. It's designed for cinephiles who want smaller screens that deliver the utmost quality.
When it comes to sub-50in OLED TVs that deliver true flagship performance, there aren't that many options available. Sony's A90K, however, is the very best available, delivering picture quality that's hard to beat. That's why it remains in the company's range today.
The flagship market at this scale is ultimately commanded by LG's OLED C5 model, which is actually £600 cheaper on Amazon than the Sony, which is also a great alternative to consider if 48-inch is your absolute must-buy size.
LG's latest launch, the C5 arrived in 2025 with all the mod cons, including a brighter panel than before. It's cheaper than Sony's offering, so might make more sense – but do bookmark it, as it's been £100 cheaper in the recent past and might be worth waiting on...
However, in our Sony A90K review, we praised the set for being "capable of big image quality". That's the typical sell of Sony's top-tier TVs, including the larger flagship A95L. Other panels' processing can look more artificial by comparison, but Sony hits the nail on the head.
Using third-party site CamelCamelCamel we can see that the A90K's price is at its equal best. The Sony set, which has been available since 2022, has previously dipped to the same price during other big sales, such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.
It's also worth noting that it's not available cheaper from anywhere else, as you can see from the embedded shopping widget below. You may get faster shipping using another retailer, however, as Amazon is quoting a couple of weeks at this stage.
