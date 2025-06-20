Quick Summary Philips' UK on-sale date for its 2025 Ambilight TVs has been revealed: the OLED 950 flagship will launch October; its OLED 910 brother the month prior, in September. Lower down the range, the OLED 810 and OLED 760 models will be available from the end of this month. Sizes vary, from 55- to 77-inches.

At the beginning of 2025, Philips revealed its latest Ambilight TV models. It was a strong answer to the reveals of CES 2025, when LG's OLED G5 and Samsung's S95F were first shown off to the world.

I was privvy to see Philips' top-tier best OLED models, the OLED 910 and OLED 950, at the tail-end of January, too, with both sets showing off why the brand's unique Ambilight feature remains such an enduring lure for the brand.

2025 Philips OLED: what models are available?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Philips' 2025 OLED TV range starts at the OLED 760, before stepping up to the 'best for most people' OLED 810 – which houses a brighter panel – in the classic OLED range.

Stepping up the ante is the flagship OLED 910 – which uses the new multi-layer OLED panel, as per LG's G5 – and range-topping OLED 950, with its even greater processing power.

Models are only available in the UK and on the continent, with no Philips TVs available in wider USA or Australia. All release date and pricing information here is therefore specifically for the UK market.

How much do Philips 2025 OLED TVs cost?

Philips OLED 950 (October 2025): 65-inch: £2799 // 77-inch: £3399

Philips OLED 910 (September 2025): 65-inch: £2199 // 77-inch £3339

Philips OLED 810 (June 2025): 77-inch: £2199

Philips OLED 760 (June 2025): 55-inch: £1199 // 65-inch: £1499 // 77-inch: £1999



What really stands out about Philips' TVs is the Ambilight system, which projects lighting onto surrounding walls in real-time, is user-adjustable, and adds to the immersiveness when watching.

As you can see from the images above, in the OLED 910 and 950 models that's four-sided Ambilight, making these two sets perfect for wall-mounting.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That drops to three-sided for the OLED 810 and below, with the bottom edge dropping the LED strip – but, for stand-mount setups, you really won't notice this much.

TV season is hotting up for 2025, with the best TVs now available from many makers. Additional competition from Panasonic's Z95B is also anticipated soon, completing the OLED set – and making it a very strong year for top-end picture quality.