I tried a brand new OLED TV so impressive it could steal the limelight from LG and Samsung

January is always super-busy when it comes to the best new TV reveals – especially the best OLED TVs, of which many were revealed at the CES 2025 show at the beginning of the month. Some brands' release cycles are a little later, though, including Philips – which just revealed its OLED+909 successor for 2025.

I got to check out the latest Philips OLED+910 at a preview event ahead of the set's proposed June release date – and it's so impressive it could well steal the limelight from both LG and Samsung, whose LG OLED G5 and Samsung S95F sets have already impressed me immensely.

So what's so standout about the OLED 910? For one, it's got the same new multi-layered OLED panel as found in the LG G5 – which marks the end of MLA, or Micro Lens Array – meaning even more brightness than the last generation. Samsung is a little different, as it uses QD-OLED technology instead.

That new panel is an obvious upgrade on paper, but there's also the latest 9th Gen P5 AI engine for the OLED 910's picture processing, which includes various artificial intelligence systems to auto-detect content types and adapt pictures accordingly. AI is the buzzword across the industry right now.

But what really makes the Philips stand apart from its LG and Samsung competitors? It's the addition of Ambilight, which projects real-time lighting beyond the screen itself, spilling onto surrounding surfaces, for an even more immersive experience.

I'm glad to see Ambilight on all four sides of this panel – and am actually pleased that it's not the latest Ambilight Plus version, as found in the OLED 959, which, despite it being newer, I don't like as much owed to its more defined edges of output (which can be adjusted in settings, though, to make it look more like the original type).

There's more, too, with the OLED 910 being the only model in Philips' newly announced 2025 OLED line-up to offer a Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 channel sound system as part of the package. That includes three drivers to the front and an embedded woofer to the rear of the panel, delivering sound that's a step beyond its key competition – I sat through a demo of music and movies and it continues to impress, with more bass and a greater soundfield and height than your average.

Interestingly, Philips also has an OLED 950 model this year, which is a grade above the OLED 910 – but does not feature the Bowers system. It's got a dual processor for more advanced AI picture adjustment issues, though, so theoretically offers the better picture – although it's marginal in my view, and I've seen both sets side by side, as per the above image gallery.

While I need to do more lived-with Philips OLED 910 testing in a full review later this year, so far I'm very impressed with the upgrades for 2025. It puts the brand in direct contention with its key competitors, especially the LG OLED G5, but offers something unique and exciting. How much it'll cost will be a critical factor though, which we'll find out later this year for the 55-, 65- and 77-inch model variants (although not for the US market, as Philips doesn't sell in the States).