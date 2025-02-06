Nvidia Shield TV gets its biggest free experience update in years
Nvidia continues to support its Android TV streaming box, which is still one of the best around
Quick Summary
Nvidia hasn't forgotten its age-old Shield TV Pro and Shield TV streaming devices – both have been served with a new software update.
It adds a new audio option and a few other enhancements, plus fixes a few bugs that some owners have experienced.
The Nvidia Shield TV Pro continues to be one of the best streaming devices around, even though the latest model is almost seven years old.
Running on Android TV, it supports just about every streaming service you can think of, plus plenty more besides, and offers unique, AI-powered video upscaling for many of them. And even though the likes of the Google TV Streamer and Apple TV 4K are more recent, Nvidia was so far ahead of the game in 2019 that the hardware is still fast and smooth in operation.
The only issue for some is that support for the aging streamer had seemingly ceased. Bar a few security updates, new software and features have been thin on the ground over the last few years. However, almost out of the blue, Nvidia has released a new experience upgrade to breath new life into the Shield TV Pro and Shield TV devices.
The Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2 is rolling out now and brings a few new features and enhancements to the party.
For starters, it adds support for AURO-3D audio over HDMI, which gives an additional option when playing back immersive sound. You'll need an AURO-3D compatible device to decode the signal, but it's a nice addition to its list of audio formats.
There are a few other enhancements too, including the ability to have your TV's refresh rate directly match the frame rate of content coming from the Shield TV. This could help remove judder if you have a TV that's capable.
The entire list of improvements can be found below:
- Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC
- Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
- Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
- Added French parental control
- Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback
One negative that comes with the new software is that integration with Google Home might need to be refreshed after installation. You can find out how to do that on a dedicated support page..
Nvidia has also pushed a whole load of bug fixes with Shield Experience 9.2, including video quality improvements and remote control issues.
The new software started rolling out yesterday (5 Febryary) and might take a little while to get to your box. It's best to double check for system updates in the settings in case it's waiting but hasn't installed automatically yet.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
