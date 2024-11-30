Huge 65-inch LG OLED TV deal drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal

I test TVs as part of my job so, for me, OLED represents the peak of TV display technology. Often you do tend to have to pay a little more for the privilege of getting it – but not so much if you've been following the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which is a great time to buy.
View the 65-inch LG B4 deal here
As always, I've checked with the CamelCamelCamel price-tracker, and $1,147 is now officially the lowest price that this excellent OLED TV has ever been. It's down from its previous maximum of $2,599 – so you're getting this 2024 model for less than half-price mere months after its release.
This 4K OLED set is the perfect size, delivers gorgeous images, and its HDMI 2.1 ports (two of the four) support 120Hz for next-gen gaming at its best. It might be LG's "entry" model, but its visuals are anything but – although you will want to budget for a soundbar.
Even at its original price, the LG B4 was one of the best value OLED TVs out there, offering a lot of bang for your buck – and raising the question of why you would pay any more for a higher-end set.
Gamers are going to be interested in the HDMI 2.1 support that appears on two of the four HDMI ports here, meaning there's also support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 0.1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, ALLM, and VRR.
This isn't just for gamers though – movies and sports look great on the LG B4 OLED as well. High dynamic range (HDR) is very well handled, the contrast is as deep and immersive as you would expect from OLED, and the details in each frame are kept sharp and clear. Brightness is impressive too – despite not being the highest in LG's range – so the picture is going to pop no matter what.
There have been plenty of big-screen deals this Black Friday, but this particular one is for a truly exceptional set for a very reasonable price – indeed, the lowest it's ever been. That it's a 2024 release only furthers how great this deal is.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
