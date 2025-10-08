Stop everything! This 65-inch TV is THE ONE to buy in Amazon's Prime sale

If you're on the hunt for one of the best TVs, then the commencement of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' (follow our live blog here for the top buys) – officially called 'Big Deal Days' – has been offering some great deals (here are my Best 3 Picks).

The sale officially runs until the end of today, Wednesday 8th October, with Amazon's own hardware getting the best price reductions. The one that's made me want to stop everything, though, is this top-end Amazon Mini-LED TV.

Check out Amazon's 65-inch Omni QLED TV deal here

It's no surprise to see this Omni QLED set dropping to its lowest-ever price – and in a variety of other sizes, if that's your jam – as at Amazon's 2025 hardware reveal event just last week, the retailer announced new replacement models. But that's why buying into the last-gen will grab you a great bargain.

Save 31% (£360) Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (65-inch): was £1,149.99 now £789.99 at Amazon With dynamic picture quality, popping colours, and a familiar smart operating system, this latest Fire TV – which uses a Mini-LED backlight for the first time for Amazon – represents a huge step up in performance. The discount price is what makes it a real winner though.

I've verified that this 4K Omni TV has never cost less using third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which confirms the 31% discount sees it at its lowest-ever price.

The previous best deal was a 21% reduction, taking the 65-inch model to £899 – but it's now a further 10% cheaper, at just £789. Other sizes are available on discount, too, so if you want 55-inch or smaller set then there are options:

As said in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV review, the set is a "big step forward," for the range, entirely thanks to the deployment of Mini-LED technology.

There are some minor letdowns, however, as only two of the four HDMI ports offer the 2.1 standard for 4K/120Hz high frame rate support. You'll want to add one of the best soundbars, too, as the sound isn't brilliant – but that's common for TVs these days.

I don't expect Amazon to create further price drops for this TV range, nor for the even newer models to receive discounts, which is why this 'October Prime Day' (that's what everyone's calling it!) deal is as good as it gets. One to not sleep on if you're in the market for a new and relatively affordable panel.