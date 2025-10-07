Want a fancy new TV? 3 expert picks – and they've never been cheaper

These 3 great TV options cater for all budgets and sizes

I've set up and tested a whole host of the best TVs this year, so I know what the latest technologies can offer, from OLED to Mini-LED.

Quite often brand new tellies cost a small fortune, so a bit of patience, a keen eye, and an understanding of what's worth buying and why will set you on the right path.

And that's exactly why I'm here to act as your guide. As it's currently Amazon's 'Prime Day in October', there are various deals on the retailer's website.

A number of which are the latest 2025 models. But all of this trio of selections haven't ever been cheaper – which I've verified – making for some choice options.

So if you're looking for smaller-screen and affordable, mid-size and luxury, or an all-out gigantic panel, here are the 3 best TV picks on Amazon right now. Which bargain will you buy?

But which is best?

There's the question of 'best' and the question of 'budget' here, not to mention scale.

Of this trio, the LG OLED C5 is clearly the most luxury, high-end option available – with the most precise picture quality. It's also the most expensive.

While the other two can't match it, they surpass expectations for their relative price points. The Amazon, in particular, is incredible value, while the Hisense's massive scale makes that 2025 model a steal too.

Other worthy options

There are, of course, other options available. The best TV of 2025, in my view, is the Samsung S95F. But that costs a pretty penny more than any of the above – so might be outside your budget.

Then there's Panasonic's Z95B – which is similar to LG's top-tier G5 (also worth considering if you love movies), but with improved cooling and an integrated sound system that negates the need to purchase an extra 'bar.

If brightness and affordability, yet with options of scale remain a priority, then Hisense's keenest competition is TCL. The C8K series ranges all the way up to 98-inches, if you live in a mansion.

