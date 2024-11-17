This Apple Watch is at its lowest-ever price and it's a total steal

I know the full Black Friday deals haven't officially started in their entirety just yet – that supposedly being reserved for the weekend commencing 29 November – but there are still a number of great discounts that have already caught my eye. The latest of which is for the Apple Watch Series 9.

I was looking for a deal on the Apple Watch Series 10 – that being Apple's latest smartwatch and hands-down it's one of the best smartwatches of 2024 – but in that search I came across the savings on the last-gen Apple Watch Series 9. Savings that are significantly more impressive.

Apple Watch Series 9: was £349 now £299 at Amazon UK Save 14%: The Apple Watch Series 9 launched in 2023 and it offers almost all the same features as the latest Series 10, but at an excellent price. This deal is the lowest the Watch Series 9 has ever been – and there's very little reason not to buy this previous gen model.

Currently at the lowest price it has ever been – I had a quick look on CamelCamelCamel to be sure – the Apple Watch Series 9 is now under £300 on Amazon.

That's for the 41mm model with a Sport Loop, but the discount applies across all colour options. There's also a discount on the larger 44mm model, which puts it at £329, which is still a great deal if you're looking for the larger model.

Check out the Apple Watch Series 9 deal on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 isn't the latest smartwatch from Apple, of course, as it launched back in 2023, with the Apple Watch Series 10 succeeding it. But, the reason this deal is so appealing is that the Series 9 does pretty much everything that the Series 10 does. You don't really lose out on any features by opting for the older model.

The Apple Watch Series 9 can measure Sleep Apnoea (a feature that was introduced with the Series 10), and it runs watchOS 11 too, bringing all the latest software updates. There are also features like Double Tap, which I've found to be a real winner on my dog walks for things like recording exercise when I only have one free hand.

If you opt for the Series 10, which also has some money off ahead of Black Friday, you get the reduced bezels and slightly slimmer design compared to the Series 9. It squeezes a little bit extra info onto the screen and you may even find that you only need the 42mm model rather than the 45mm model, but that's for you to decide.

Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £379 at Amazon UK Save £20: This isn't the cheapest the Apple Watch Series 10 has ever been, but even a £20 saving on a smartwatch that has only been around for two months is worth paying attention to. If your budget allows, the Watch Series 10 offers a slimmer and lighter build than the Series 9.

Discounts on Apple Watch are rare, especially the latest models, so if one is on your Christmas list, now is the time to buy, especially with the Series 9 discounted as it is.

When it comes to the Watch Series 10, you might want to take your chance that it comes down a tad more as Black Friday gets closer at the end of the month. Based on CamelCamelCamel's insight, it has been fractionally cheaper before now – so it might be further reduced in the near future.