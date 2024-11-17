This Apple Watch is at its lowest-ever price and it's a total steal

I know the full Black Friday deals haven't officially started in their entirety just yet – that supposedly being reserved for the weekend commencing 29 November – but there are still a number of great discounts that have already caught my eye. The latest of which is for the Apple Watch Series 9.
I was looking for a deal on the Apple Watch Series 10 – that being Apple's latest smartwatch and hands-down it's one of the best smartwatches of 2024 – but in that search I came across the savings on the last-gen Apple Watch Series 9. Savings that are significantly more impressive.
Save 14%: The Apple Watch Series 9 launched in 2023 and it offers almost all the same features as the latest Series 10, but at an excellent price. This deal is the lowest the Watch Series 9 has ever been – and there's very little reason not to buy this previous gen model.
Currently at the lowest price it has ever been – I had a quick look on CamelCamelCamel to be sure – the Apple Watch Series 9 is now under £300 on Amazon.
That's for the 41mm model with a Sport Loop, but the discount applies across all colour options. There's also a discount on the larger 44mm model, which puts it at £329, which is still a great deal if you're looking for the larger model.
Check out the Apple Watch Series 9 deal on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 isn't the latest smartwatch from Apple, of course, as it launched back in 2023, with the Apple Watch Series 10 succeeding it. But, the reason this deal is so appealing is that the Series 9 does pretty much everything that the Series 10 does. You don't really lose out on any features by opting for the older model.
The Apple Watch Series 9 can measure Sleep Apnoea (a feature that was introduced with the Series 10), and it runs watchOS 11 too, bringing all the latest software updates. There are also features like Double Tap, which I've found to be a real winner on my dog walks for things like recording exercise when I only have one free hand.
If you opt for the Series 10, which also has some money off ahead of Black Friday, you get the reduced bezels and slightly slimmer design compared to the Series 9. It squeezes a little bit extra info onto the screen and you may even find that you only need the 42mm model rather than the 45mm model, but that's for you to decide.
Save £20: This isn't the cheapest the Apple Watch Series 10 has ever been, but even a £20 saving on a smartwatch that has only been around for two months is worth paying attention to. If your budget allows, the Watch Series 10 offers a slimmer and lighter build than the Series 9.
Discounts on Apple Watch are rare, especially the latest models, so if one is on your Christmas list, now is the time to buy, especially with the Series 9 discounted as it is.
When it comes to the Watch Series 10, you might want to take your chance that it comes down a tad more as Black Friday gets closer at the end of the month. Based on CamelCamelCamel's insight, it has been fractionally cheaper before now – so it might be further reduced in the near future.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever
This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Knee pain when hiking? Try these four helpful hacks from a strength coach
There’s no need to hang up your hiking boots just yet
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever
This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon
By Mike Lowe Published
-
I'm desperate to upgrade my action camera – and this DJI model at its lowest ever price is too good to miss!
If you're looking for an on-the-go camera companion, this is a killer deal
By Sam Cross Published
-
Google pulls a masterstroke by getting Gemini onto UK iPhones before Apple Intelligence
The standalone app is available now
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Some of my favourite bargain headphones are even cheaper in killer Black Friday deal
Want good audio without busting the bank? Look no further
By Sam Cross Published
-
iOS 18.2 release date leaked – the day when Apple Intelligence comes to the UK
Though nothing is official just yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Insta360 Black Friday Sale now live: save up to $185 on action cameras and accessories!
Some of the best action cams are much cheaper on Black Friday – but not for long!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Apple TV's next big update adds a hugely useful new feature
We love a bit of customisation
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's fan-favorite earbuds are cheaper than ever on Amazon right now
The Galaxy Buds FE bring with them a superb listening experience at a low price – and that price just got even lower
By Mike Lowe Published