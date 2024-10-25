This 5-star Anker power bank is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may be over for another year, but this doesn't mean that the deals have entirely disappeared. Amazon is still offering discounts on a wide range of products, ranging from the best portable speakers to the best carry-on suitcases, so you mustn't worry if you missed the main event
With this in mind, I've noticed that a lot of the best power banks are also on offer, and Anker – a leader in reliable charging solutions – has some standout deals available. Check out one of them below...
As of right now, this is the cheapest this power bank from Anker has ever been. That means it probably won't get back down to this price for a while, so make sure to grab it whilst you can!
Anker has established itself as an industry leader, known for delivering high-quality, reliable products. However, don’t just take my word for it –nearly 70,000 buyers on Amazon have rated this model an impressive 5 stars. That kind of feedback speaks volumes about the quality and performance you can expect from this charger.
You get a massive 20,000mAh capacity on this too, which provides around four full charges for an iPhone and three full charges for a Samsung. And, when you need to recharge the bank itself, it can go from 0-100% in just 9 hours, thanks to a dual input charging setup. There are two USB-C ports on here, meaning you can keep multiple devices charged at the same time.
You'll need to be quick though – this is an Amazon Lightning deal, which means it's only available for a limited time.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and you can get one of my favourite handhelds for under £50 / $55
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Arcade1Up has amazing pre-Black Friday deals on its retro coin-op cabinets and pinball machines
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets in the build up to Black Friday
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops to its lowest-ever price — but Prime Day is almost over!
Looking for a top smartwatch? Look no further than this Amazon Prime Day deal
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
These ridiculously good Beats are less than $100 in Prime Day sale
The Beats Solo 4 headphones have NEVER been this cheap, thank you Amazon!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Killer SSD storage solution is just $0.07 per GB in early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal!
Looking to overhaul your storage setup? This is a perfect way to do it
By Sam Cross Published
-
Amazon gives Garmin’s toughest adventure watch a (very) healthy discount
It’s only on for a limited time though, so be quick!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This top Garmin watch rarely gets discounted – now it’s got $100 off!
The Forerunner 965 is Garmin’s best multisport watch (in our humble opinion)
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
An iPhone 15 Pro Max for just $0.01? It could only be Amazon Prime Day
If you're looking for a bargain deal on the latest flagship iPhone, this is it
By Sam Cross Published