This 5-star Anker power bank is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may be over for another year, but this doesn't mean that the deals have entirely disappeared. Amazon is still offering discounts on a wide range of products, ranging from the best portable speakers to the best carry-on suitcases, so you mustn't worry if you missed the main event

With this in mind, I've noticed that a lot of the best power banks are also on offer, and Anker – a leader in reliable charging solutions – has some standout deals available. Check out one of them below...

Anker Power Bank: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon UK As of right now, this is the cheapest this power bank from Anker has ever been. That means it probably won't get back down to this price for a while, so make sure to grab it whilst you can!

Anker has established itself as an industry leader, known for delivering high-quality, reliable products. However, don’t just take my word for it –nearly 70,000 buyers on Amazon have rated this model an impressive 5 stars. That kind of feedback speaks volumes about the quality and performance you can expect from this charger.

You get a massive 20,000mAh capacity on this too, which provides around four full charges for an iPhone and three full charges for a Samsung. And, when you need to recharge the bank itself, it can go from 0-100% in just 9 hours, thanks to a dual input charging setup. There are two USB-C ports on here, meaning you can keep multiple devices charged at the same time.

You'll need to be quick though – this is an Amazon Lightning deal, which means it's only available for a limited time.