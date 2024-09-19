These Autumn deals from EcoFlow are unmissable with up to £200 off the asking price

Whether you’re heading off on an outdoor adventure and need to make sure your gadgets never run out of juice, or want some power preserved for home emergencies, these portable power station deals from EchoFlow will do the job.

These battery units can keep your fridge, speakers or laptops charged for days on end and are the perfect size for popping in the back of your boot, if you're heading off-grid for a few days. Plus, if you need an extra boost, you can plug in a solar panel for even more power!

Right now, EcoFlow has some fantastic deals going on over at Amazon where you can save up to a massive £200 off some of their top-rated power stations, like the Delta 2 Max . Check out our full roundup of the best deals below and ensure you have power whenever and wherever you need it.

EcoFlow deals

EcoFlow DELTA 2: was £899, now £799 at Amazon The EcoFlow DELTA 2 is the ideal powerhouse for busy households and tech-heavy environments that can charge up to 13 devices simultaneously. It features a 1024Wh capacity, 1800W output and can recharge up to 80% in just 50 minutes. It has multiple ports (USB-A, USB-C, car socket) and an LCD scree for monitoring.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 MAX: was £1,599, now £1,399 at Amazon Need more power? The DELTA 2 MAX is for you. It provides 2048Wh of capacity, which is expandable up to 6144Wh, and has a 2400W output. It can recharge fully in 70 minutes and it has the same multiple charging points at the DELTA 2. Ideal for larger appliances with higher energy demands.