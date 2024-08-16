The Google Pixel Tablet just snagged a wonderful free app upgrade

Quick Summary One of the key features from the recent Made by Google event is coming to the Pixel Tablet. That brings the redesigned Pixel Weather app to larger screen users.

Earlier this week, we were treated to the best new technology on offer at the Made by Google event. That included a host of new hardware and software from the brand.

While some had hoped to see a newer version of the Google Pixel Tablet, we weren't treated to that. In all fairness, the Pixel Tablet has only been around for a year, and while it's not entirely implausible, it would be a fairly quick turnover.

However, it doesn't mean that the device goes without. There's a new app which is coming to the Pixel Tablet – and it comes courtesy of the Google Pixel 9 series.

That's the new Pixel Weather app. As you may recall, that was leaked slightly before the event itself by well-known Google insider, Kamila Wojciechowska. That report noted that the app appeared to be built on a back end app already used for delivering weather information to the Clock app.

We then saw it on show at the event itself. While we can't speak too much for it operationally, it certainly looks brilliant.

The app utilises AI to make a weather app which isn't just good looking – it's intelligent, too. For example, users can get a weather report generated by Gemini when they search for a new location. That allows you to get a feel for the weather, without needing to try and make sense of stacks of data.

It should be a really handy new feature for Pixel users. The design and AI integration should take some of the guesswork out of reading about the weather.

Having it come to the Tablet is simply the next logical step. One of the really great things about the new Pixel 9 range is how connected everything feels, with the brand finally having a full range which spans different devices and categories.

For that to ring true, apps and other services must also integrate across devices.