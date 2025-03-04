Samsung's next Android tablet could have seriously good specs for a seriously attractive price

Quick Summary Samsung looks set to launch a pair of new tablets soon. Those could offer a brilliant blend of specs at an attractive price point.

If you use an Android phone, chances are you're left feeling a little bleak when searching for other products in the tech ecosystem. Unlike other brands where the range is fairly well connected and clear, the market for Android users is much larger, with much more choice.

That can make it hard to determine what the best tablet or laptop for you is. Fortunately for those seeking the former, Samsung may be about to make the decision a little easier.

That's because the brand is rumoured to be bringing a new tablet to market which has an enviable blend of specs at a more attractive price point. The device builds on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series – which was launched last year – by adding two FE variants into the mix.

For the unaware, Samsung's FE devices offer a more cost-effective take on its higher end handsets – just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. There are said to be two variants of the new tablet, too, according to WinFuture.

That includes a 10.9-inch Tab S10 FE and a 13.1-inch Tab S10 FE+. Both are said to be crafted in a metal housing, with IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance and support for the S-Pen.

They're expected to use an in-house Exynos 1580 processor, with base specs of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The top end sees 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so there's not a wide range of options available.

Both will also pack in a 12MP front-facing camera, while a 13MP unit takes care of duties on the rear of the device. In fact, one of the biggest points of difference between the two is the battery – said to be 8,000mAh on the smaller device and 10,090mAh on the larger.

There's no word on pricing just yet, though we can expect it to be a decent amount more affordable than the non-FE variant. Based on the previous generation, it's not unrealistic to assume a retail price of around £500 (approx. $640 / AU$1,000).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks x SammyGuru) (Image credit: OnLeaks x SammyGuru) (Image credit: OnLeaks x SammyGuru)

We've also got a good look at the new device thanks to popular render supplier, OnLeaks. They've teamed up with the Samsung blog, SammyGuru, to leak images of the device to the public. Those can be viewed above.