Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 charging speeds leak and it's exactly what you'd expect

Quick Summary Charging specs have leaked for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series and its likely exactly as you'd expect. However, there is one potential surprise in the mix...

While they rarely have the sex appeal of devices like the Apple iPad, Samsung manufacture a range of tablets which are worth shouting about. They're often able to compete on raw specs, and are a solid choice for anyone already built into the Android ecosystem.

The brand's latest iteration – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 range – is widely expected to launch in the next few months. Now, we know a little more about them thanks to a regulatory filing in China.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra were both spotted in the China Compulsory Certification database. Far from just confirming their existence, the filing also confirms the charging speed of the new devices.

Perhaps unsurprisingly – though definitely disappointingly – those remain unchanged from the current Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. Fast charging speeds will stay at 45W.

That likely won't cause too much of a shockwave within the industry. Samsung are unquestionably sat at or near the top of the pile when it comes to a range of different features, but charging speed is not one of them. The brand has been notably cautious after issues with some older Samsung phones.

While it's a shame for users – particularly with the larger batteries, and thus, longer charging times, found in tablets – it's unlikely to deter the Samsung hardcore. The brand has amassed a loyal fanbase over decades in the industry, making them a go-to pick for most people.

Perhaps more noteworthy is that there appears to be no word on a base model. Several rumours had previously suggested that Samsung may drop its entry-level S-series tablet, and the current spate of leaks is doing nothing to disprove that.

That would be a strange move from the brand. For many, the entry-level model is enough for all of their needs. That gives them the best blend of specs and cost-effectiveness, so not having that will force them to either spend more or look elsewhere.