Forget the iPhone 16e, I want an iPad 11e already

It finally happened: Apple revealed the new iPhone 16 at a video-only launch event this week. And, no, that's not a typo: the widely expected 'iPhone SE 4' has instead manifested as the iPhone 16e, offering an all-new naming convention, lower price owed to pared back features, yet delivering on Apple Intelligence to keep up with the times.

But it got me thinking: is this the beginning of a new 'e-era' for Apple? Will we get all manner of 'iProducts' with e-appends to their names? I, for one, am all for it – especially as an also-rumoured new iPad did not appear alongside the new iPhone 16e's reveal. Probably for the best, though, to keep all eyes on this new budget iPhone.

Could a budget iPad be next?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Personally, when I'm looking for the best iPhone, I do want the most sophisticated model with the latest and greatest features – but I'm the same with the best phones in general, whether Apple or Android. So I'd skip the iPhone 16e for the base iPhone 16 – even if just for the sake of MagSafe charging.

Tablets, on the other hand, I think about rather differently. I'm far more inclined when buying one of the best slates to bypass super-powerful processors and all the bells and whistles. Sure, Apple's best iPads – the iPad Pro range, in particular – are, in part, geared up as laptop replacements, which is great for the right users. But I just want something simpler – a large screen for watching the best streaming services, frankly.

That's why I'd be all over an 'iPad 11e'. Imagine an 11-inch iPad, as an upgrade to 2022's 10.9-inch model (pictured above), and keeping with the lower-priced focus of an 'e' version. The '11' works on multiple levels, too: it'd be the 11th Gen model, for one; and it'd be an 11-inch display, for another.

iPhones and iPads for all

(Image credit: Apple)

The last iPad I reviewed came in a yellow finish, as you can see from the picture further up page. The iPhone 16e? It's not nearly so fanciful (well, 'divisive' is probably the more apt descriptor), coming in Black or White options only. Apple isn't even going down the Space Grey route here, it's gone super simple – which I think is admirable.

If not having blue, pink, yellow or whatever other colour options means a lower price, then sign me up already. A would-be iPad 11e in a simple black finish? I'll take it, thanks! That'll lower overall production costs for sure, while giving the 'e' models a distinct and simpler visual appearance, separating such models from the wider range.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While iPad models have been trailblazing in delivering top-tier power in the Pro variants, I really think there's scope for a model much lower down the ranks. One where Apple Intelligence is still part of the package, where the design tidies up the more aged looks of the basic iPad model, and appeals to a whole new audience. So while the iPhone 16e isn't for me, I do want an iPad 11e already...