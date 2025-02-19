Live
Apple iPhone SE launch event live
Apple is set to announce its new budget iPhone later today, potentially other devices too – we're following the announcements as they happen
The iPhone SE has offered a budget solution for iPhone fans since 2016. Today though we expect to see the fourth generation of the phone, potentially with a new name. Rather than the iPhone SE4, this is now expected to be called the iPhone 16E.
The launch date was revealed by Tim Cook on social media last week, though we're not expecting a big event like the regular iPhone launch in September. Instead, we could see a prerecorded video released alongside the news sometime this afternoon.
There has been rumour that the event could also see a new base-level iPad – the 11th generation – and even a new AirTag 2. After all, the image Cook posted did look a lot like the AirTag design.
Right now there's no confirmed time when the launch will happen but with this being a global event, we suspect it could be 6pm in the UK, which is 10am in California and 1pm in New York.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Face ID
Here's something that will be interesting about the iPhone SE / 16E, and that's whether it will feature Face ID. Previous SE models have stuck with the fingerprint sensor, despite the rest of the iPhones now using Face ID. I really hope that Face ID come to this new model, or at least the placement of the fingerprint changes.
I like the way that some iPad models have built the sensor into the power button on the top, as it keeps the screen clearer. However, Face ID is so handy these days that it would feel strange moving back to a phone with out it.
What about the AirTag?
There's been talk of a second generation AirTag for some time now, so seeing one today certainly isn't out of the question. I love my AirTags and put them on everything from my suitcase to my dog, but would certainly love a little more range, and a thinner build.
The one thing a struggle with on AirTags is that they are quite chunky. I'd love to see a flat one you could put in a wallet or attach to a remote or PDA. Will we see that today? The image that Tim Cook shared certainly had AirTag vibes, but there has been no chatter around it, so it's only an outside chance right now.
This iPad goes to 11
We've not seen a new base level iPad since 2022, which is a very long time in consumer tech. So, this upgrade is very much due. The 11th generation iPad is likely to see some of the features that came with the new iPad mini A17 Pro last year – namely that A17 Pro chip, which importantly allows Apple Intelligence. Could it be a double for the A17 Pro chip here, with it featuring in both the iPhone 16E and the iPad 11th gen?
Have we had a peek already?
While there have been leaked renders of the iPhone 16E / SE 4 appearing online before, the best look we've had of the new phone came from renowned case manufacturer Spigen.
Last week, it accidentally posted a retail page for its new "iPhone SE (4th gen)" case, which was shown wrapped around a device that many believe to be the new handset.
Perhaps the biggest revelation was that the entry-level iPhone will retain the notch at the top of the front display, rather than switch to a Dynamic Island (which had been previously rumoured). It makes sense and distances it a touch from the iPhone 16.
All about the AI
The biggest question for me is, will the new iPhone SE / 16E support Apple Intelligence? It would seem very unlikely that Apple would launch a phone right now that doesn't take advantage of this, but in doing so, it potentially cuts into the iPhone 16's market.
This is likely to be a much cheaper handset than the iPhone 16, so if it also featured the A18 chip, then users are more likely to chose this new model. Unless of course there's other tings it's missing, like the 48MP camera and the Face ID.
Not an SE
According to Macrumors yesterday the new iPhone won't use the SE name. Instead, it will be branded as iPhone 16E. This is a big change from previous models, but does bring the phone into line with the rest of the line-up. It could also mean that the SE, or rather E, gets a yearly update in future.