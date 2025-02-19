Apple iPhone SE launch event live

The iPhone SE has offered a budget solution for iPhone fans since 2016. Today though we expect to see the fourth generation of the phone, potentially with a new name. Rather than the iPhone SE4, this is now expected to be called the iPhone 16E.

The launch date was revealed by Tim Cook on social media last week, though we're not expecting a big event like the regular iPhone launch in September. Instead, we could see a prerecorded video released alongside the news sometime this afternoon.

There has been rumour that the event could also see a new base-level iPad – the 11th generation – and even a new AirTag 2. After all, the image Cook posted did look a lot like the AirTag design.

Right now there's no confirmed time when the launch will happen but with this being a global event, we suspect it could be 6pm in the UK, which is 10am in California and 1pm in New York.