New Apple iPad could arrive this week, with one major upgrade planned
The new iPhone SE 4 could be joined by a new iPad in the coming days
Quick Summary
Apple will reportedly refresh its entry-level iPad this week – even as soon as tomorrow.
It is claimed that it'll include the A17 Pro processor in order to make it compatible with Apple Intelligence.
There's been a lot of chatter online about Apple launching new devices this week. It is understood that we'll finally get the iPhone SE 4 that's been rumoured for quite some time. However, it's unlikely to appear on its own.
It has also been claimed that the company is planning to refresh its entry-level iPad too – something that's taken a while considering the iPad 10th gen was released in 2022.
Apple-centric site 9to5Mac states that the 11th gen version will be unveiled in the coming days, alongside the new entry-level iPhone. But while that device is expected to bring about several key changes, including a more iPhone 16-like design, you shouldn't expect the same level of upgrade with the iPad.
Indeed, it could be very similar to the tablet released over two-years ago, at least on the outside. Specifications will improve though, not least to introduce Apple Intelligence to the family.
Apple's AI system is only capable of running on devices featuring the A17 Pro or Apple's own M1 silicon or above. That means the new iPad is more than likely to sport the latter – the same chipset as the latest iPad mini released at the tail end of last year.
It's also claimed that the RAM will be bumped from 4GB oto 8GB – again, to run Apple Intelligence smoothly.
Other than those, 9to5Mac can't see many more hardware updates. Bluetooth 5.3 might be adopted along with Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, but don't expect much else.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Still, the look and feel of the existing entry-level iPad continues to be great, so why fix it? It'll also surely come in at the same price of around £329 / $349 / $AU599 for the Wi-Fi only 64GB version. And who knows, there could even be a storage increase for the same cost.
Either way, if current rumours are true, we could find out sooner than later, as some even suggest that Apple's new devices will be unveiled tomorrow, 11 February. We'll naturally let you know as soon as we hear more.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This five-move workout from Hugh Jackman’s trainer builds a stronger body in minimal time
It uses compound exercises and supersets to hit multiple muscles, fast
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
9 best Valentine's Day men's fragrances 2025: romantic, date night scents for him
T3’s picks for men’s Valentine’s Day fragrances, from Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci and more
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
iPhone SE 4 revealed early by renowned case manufacturer
Also confirms it'll be called "iPhone SE (4th gen)"
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sonos planned a crazy new product for iPhone owners, but reportedly scrapped it
Sonos had a plan for an iPhone accessory, but it didn't come to pass
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as next week, claims expert
The rumours suggest a decent overhaul too
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This Apple Watch cable can also charge your iPhone or even a Samsung Galaxy S25
This interesting cable from Nomad is perfect for Apple fans who travel
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Invites is the party planning app your iPhone deserves
The new Apple app is designed to help you create custom invitations
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
iPhone SE 4 price could be surprising... in a good way
This might be my favourite iPhone this year
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple could launch something completely new this week
This is an unexpected development
By Sam Cross Published
-
Samsung's Vision Pro rival to get a big boost from a clever Google acquisition
Google is buying HTC's XR division to work on Android XR – the driving force behind Project Moohan
By John McCann Published