Apple set to make its iPad Magic Keyboard more affordable

Quick Summary It's been claimed Apple is working on a new, more affordable Magic Keyboard for its entry-level iPad and iPad Air models. The claim comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg and follows the launch of the new Magic Keyboard in May, designed exclusively for the iPad Pro.

Apple announced two new iPads earlier this year in the form of the iPad Pro that has been the first Apple device to use the Apple Silicon M4 chip, and the iPad Air, which runs on the M2 chip and came in a new 13-inch model.

It wasn't just the new iPads that were announced at the 'Let Loose' event in May, however. Apple also revealed the Apple Pencil Pro, which has a nice squeeze gesture, and a new Magic Keyboard that has an aluminium base and extra function row. The Apple Pencil Pro was supported by both the iPad Pro (M4) and the iPad Air (M2), but the Apple Magic Keyboard was exclusive to the iPad Pro (M4).

With that knowledge in your locker, it might now not come as too much of a surprise that Apple is said to be working on a new Magic Keyboard for the other iPad models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his Power On Newsletter (picked out by 9to5Mac) that Apple suppliers were "hard at work on a new iPad keyboard for next year".

Gurman added that it would be "a low-end version that may be designed for an entry-level iPad or the new iPad Airs" and that it would "lack pricier components like the metal palm rest, but will have some new features – perhaps including a function row".

According to the newsletter, Gurman says the more affordable keyboard should be released "by the middle of next year if all goes to plan".

That's quite an interesting timeframe however, as Apple is rumoured to be updating both its iPad mini and the iPad (10th generation) before the year is out. Given the latest redesigned Magic Keyboard arrived alongside the iPad Pro (M4) it was designed for, you might have thought the more affordable version would arrive alongside its respective iPad counterpart too.

Still, it will likely be worth the wait even if we do have to wait a few extra months after the new entry-level iPad arrives. Hopefully in that time it might lose a few pounds and launch a little lighter than the current Magic Keyboard Folio offering too.