Apple could improve screens on iPad, Studio Display and more

Quick Summary
Apple display technology could be set for a big upgrade next year.
After yesterday's rumours about the iPhone, new reports suggest that the iPad and more could get a similar treatment.
Apple may be one of the biggest companies in the world, but that doesn't free them of criticism. For many, one of the biggest gripes for years has been the slow refresh rate on devices like the non-Pro iPhones.
That's true even on the devices they released this year – the iPhone 16 still only features a 60Hz refresh rate. Rumours emerged yesterday suggesting that could change next year.
Now, it looks as though that move to higher refresh rates won't be limited to just the iPhone. According to an unnamed source on the Upgrade podcast (via 9to5Mac), similar updates will come to some iPads and the 24-inch iMac.
The full quote is as follows, "I have news on screen improvements for the next generation of the M3 iPad Air. Apple is working on a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz. They’re also working on expanding it to other models or products like a 24-inch iMac and a next-gen studio display.”
That's an interesting upgrade. It would certainly be unusual to have a panel fixed at 90Hz. That would do away with all of the benefits associated with an adaptive refresh rate.
There's also no word on how soon to expect these updates. The iPad Air in question is anticipated for early 2025, but there has been no word on another Studio Display. The new iMac was only unveiled last week, too, so the chances of an update to that coming any time soon are slim.
Still, it's certainly a step forward for the range. The lack of faster refresh rates has been a bug bear of potential users for years at this point, with many far cheaper devices outstripping Apple's when compared spec-for-spec.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
After a long time spent in the shadows, 2025 may finally be the year when Apple's display technology steps into the light.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
This four-move bodyweight workout increases lower back strength and longevity
Keep your back strong and healthy with this PT-approved workout for a pain-free life
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Range anxiety isn't about your EVs battery – here are 3 ways to beat it
The distance you can go between charges is almost irrelevant for EVs, what matters is your charging strategy
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Apple finally opens up to third-party app stores, but only if you win the postcode lottery
iPads are getting a more open ecosystem in Europe
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Students can snag a brilliant deal on iPads and MacBooks right now
Get freebies and discounts direct from Apple
By Sam Cross Published
-
I'm giving up my MacBook and my iPad for the new Asus ProArt PZ13
I've been a longtime Apple fan in the computing stakes, but that looks set to change
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple designer suggests a major iPad change could come in the future
Is this the beginning of the end for the MacBook?
By Sam Cross Published
-
You can get a 10.2-inch iPad for under $250 right now
This amazing iPad deal arrives in time for the Memorial Day sales
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Next Apple Pencil could receive a game-changing upgrade
Drawing in a different reality
By Andy Sansom Published
-
Death Stranding coming to iPhone and iPad next week, can your device run it?
One of the most ambitious games in recent memory will soon be available on iOS, iPadOS and Mac
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Pencil USB-C provides a cheaper option for iPad users
Smaller and with a USB-C port, the new Pencil is designed for your everyday note taker
By Mat Gallagher Published