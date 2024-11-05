Apple could improve screens on iPad, Studio Display and more

It comes after suggestions of a higher refresh rate on iPhones next year

Apple iPad Air M2
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Apple display technology could be set for a big upgrade next year.

After yesterday's rumours about the iPhone, new reports suggest that the iPad and more could get a similar treatment.

Apple may be one of the biggest companies in the world, but that doesn't free them of criticism. For many, one of the biggest gripes for years has been the slow refresh rate on devices like the non-Pro iPhones.

That's true even on the devices they released this year – the iPhone 16 still only features a 60Hz refresh rate. Rumours emerged yesterday suggesting that could change next year.

Now, it looks as though that move to higher refresh rates won't be limited to just the iPhone. According to an unnamed source on the Upgrade podcast (via 9to5Mac), similar updates will come to some iPads and the 24-inch iMac.

The full quote is as follows, "I have news on screen improvements for the next generation of the M3 iPad Air. Apple is working on a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz. They’re also working on expanding it to other models or products like a 24-inch iMac and a next-gen studio display.”

That's an interesting upgrade. It would certainly be unusual to have a panel fixed at 90Hz. That would do away with all of the benefits associated with an adaptive refresh rate.

There's also no word on how soon to expect these updates. The iPad Air in question is anticipated for early 2025, but there has been no word on another Studio Display. The new iMac was only unveiled last week, too, so the chances of an update to that coming any time soon are slim.

Still, it's certainly a step forward for the range. The lack of faster refresh rates has been a bug bear of potential users for years at this point, with many far cheaper devices outstripping Apple's when compared spec-for-spec.

After a long time spent in the shadows, 2025 may finally be the year when Apple's display technology steps into the light.

Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸