Android 16 tipped for great new feature tablet owners will love

Quick Summary
Code in Android 16 has suggested that Google might implement a flexible split-screen function.
This might be like OnePlus' Open Canvas multitasking feature, which allows really flexible app access across the screen of a tablet device.
Google has stepped up the development of Android, shifting the cycle forward compared to previous years, with Android 16 expected to go live earlier than previous versions. Some interesting details about new functions have been uncovered in the developer preview, which could change the way you use your Android tablet.
Spotted by Android Authority, it seems that there are hints in the developer preview for Android 16 about a new way of using split-screen mode. It’s thought that the next major Android OS may be getting a system that’s more like OnePlus’ Open Canvas, which is probably the best multi-tasking system that you’ll find on an Android device at the moment.
The great thing about Open Canvas is how it lets you move content off the screen, so you can move the relevant app back into view, then swipe over to the next. This is better than the somewhat awkward resizing that can happen when trying to squish multiple apps onto the screen, or problems that occur when you switch apps, which sometimes leads to you losing track of what you’re trying to do.
Open Canvas first launched on the OnePlus Open in 2023, before landing on the OnePlus Pad 2 in 2024. Now it looks like other tablet users might get a similar feature on Android 16 tablets too, with references to a “flexible” split-screen mode.
What do we know about Android 16 so far?
Google has switched up the timeline for Android launches, with the next version of Android due to roll out in Q2 2025 – so that might mean April, May or June. It’s previously been suggested that the actual date might be 3 June and it’s likely that Pixel devices back to the Pixel 6 will get the update.
We’re expecting a big step forward for Gemini, addressing one of the biggest problems with Google’s AI system at the moment – its siloed behaviour. We’ve previously seen code that suggests that Gemini will move towards deeper integration with other apps, to allow it to perform functions like ordering food through a third-party app.
We also know from the preview that the photo selection process will be refined, as will health data and a whole lot more that’s likely to surface as we get closer to the launch of the software. We’re likely to hear more about Android 16 at Google I/O – in May 2025 – but the brand will likely keep any headline features under wraps until the software releases.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
