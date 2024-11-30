Amazon's latest Kindle is already on offer for Black Friday weekend

It's Black Friday weekend, which means many of the best deals are out there for the picking – including one of Amazon's home-grown bests, as its 2024 Kindle Paperwhite is also a cut of its recommended price. It's a 5-star deal on a 5-star product – as this is the Kindle with a lighting system to read in all conditions.
Check out the Kindle Paperwhite 2024 deal on Amazon
I've already written about Amazon's promotion of Kindle Unlimited going absolutely free for a limited time, which also seems like the perfect tie-in if you're about to take the plunge and buy a new Amazon slate. The Paperwhite is the best option for most people, as noted in our recent Paperwhite review – saying it's "still the best".
Amazon’s latest model of the Paperwhite is perfect for travel thanks to its 7-inch glare-free screen, waterproof design and weeks of battery life. It was only released in October of this year, so to see it discounted already is a surprise indeed.
There are some notes to make here though: the £124.99 Kindle Paperwhite is the one with ads. That's still a great 22% reduction, but if you want it without any ads then you'll need to pay an extra tenner – as that one is £134.99 instead. I'd go with the latter, personally.
However, the brand-new Paperwhite is the best Kindle for most people – and a great choice whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying for someone else. It comes in black, jade green or raspberry pink – so think carefully about which finish suits who best!
The device's 7-inch screen is a great size for comfortable reading. It’s bright and glare-free so you’ll be able to see it in any lighting conditions, even under bright sunlight. Importantly, unlike the basic Kindle model, it also illuminates so you can read in low-light – which is one of its big sells.
One of its best features is you’ll rarely need to remember to charge it, as Amazon claims the Paperwhite will last up to 12 weeks of battery. And when you do eventually need to hook it up to power, you’ll get a full charge in around two and a half hours. Excellent stuff.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
