Microsoft's 5-star Surface with keyboard is Best Buy's killer deal

Have a read through our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review and you'll see it's clearly one of the best laptops in the business at the moment. Add in a keyboard and a big discount as part of the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy, and it's an even more appealing package – you can now get the whole lot for less than $1,000.
Check out the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal at Best Buy
One of the key features of the Surface Pro 11 is the ease with which it can switch between tablet and laptop modes, but for that you really need the keyboard as well. Best Buy is currently offering you both with a $350 reduction overall, which should be enough to make you seriously consider this as your next upgrade.
You've got yourself a fantastic Microsoft 2-in-1 laptop here: a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The 13-inch high resolution OLED display is a real beauty as well.
If you want to know just how good this tablet/laptop is, our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review says it best: "A brighter OLED screen, longer battery life and redesigned keyboard make the 11th Edition the biggest glow-up this family has had for some time."
We gave it 5-stars in said review – and it's unlikely that anyone buying this device in the Black Friday sales is going to want to debate that rating. It's a best-in-class showcase for just how good Windows 11 computers can be, and Microsoft deserves plenty of praise for what it's put together here.
If there is one negative point to make about the Surface Pro 11, it's that it only really shines when you've got a keyboard cover connected to it, so you can use it as a proper laptop – something that this Best Buy bundle takes care of, because you get both the Surface Pro 11 and the accessory for one discounted price.
With a powerful Qualcomm processor and plenty of RAM and storage on the inside, and a gorgeous 13-inch OLED display and well-constructed chassis on the outside, this is going to take some beating when it comes to your next computer upgrade – especially when you consider it's latest low price.
