Love reading? Amazon just made Kindle Unlimited free again – but for a limited time only

This is the week when everyone goes wild for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But rather than expecting lots of big-ticket items, there are some real wins in places where you might not be looking for them. Enter the Amazon Kindle promotion – which had done very well during the Prime Day sale earlier this year.
Check out the Amazon Kindle Unlimited promo here
If you're an avid reader and a Prime member then Amazon just made Kindle Unlimited completely free – for 3 months. That means access to millions of premium books and even magazines, all of which are a great way to escape your laptop's screen over the summer and sink into a world of fiction, or whatever genre appeals to you.
Enjoy access to millions of titles and magazine subscriptions, including access anytime and on any device using the Kindle app. The usual £9.49 subscription price is waived for 3 months in this promo, which is a great deal for Prime members.
You'll want to be quick, though, as the official Amazon page says that this promotion is "valid until December 2, 2024" only. Activate it before then and you'll save £28.47 over the 3 months, making this something of a great deal.
There's no obligation to continue the subscription either, as it goes into a rolling £9.49 per month contract afterwards. But you can cancel at any time, according to Amazon's terms and conditions, with an easy-to-follow cancellation link here. But you might love Unlimited so much that you'll stick with it though!
You will of course need one of the best Kindle e-readers to benefit from this promotion. The Kindle Paperwhite is a champion choice – and now we're into Black Friday proper, there are good deals, including the 2024 Paperwhite with 22% off its asking price.
Indeed, it's been Kindle season lately – with lots of new models entering the market. That includes the first-ever colour Kindle, the Colorsoft. So now you can read those free books in both black and white and colour, if you buy the right kit.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
