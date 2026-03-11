All the Kindle deals live in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, including the cheapest-ever Scribe

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is now live, and among all the sales it's the retailer's Kindle discounts that are widespread, with multiple top-quality offers worth checking out.
Chiefly among these is the latest Kindle Scribe being dropped to its lowest-ever price. It might be the more niche Kindle for most people, given its stylus for note-taking, but those who love it do really love it.
Elsewhere the core Kindle line-up is well discounted to equal-lowest or near-lowest levels too: from the Paperwhite to the Kids Edition, there are decent options. It's only the base Kindle that doesn't get a cut in this sale.
Below, I've collated all the best Kindle deals currently available on Amazon. Note that this is a UK sale, with the US equivalent anticipated at the end of March. At the end of the article I've embedded a shopping widget, just in case other retailers – such as John Lewis – offer similar or better prices for you to consider.
The best Kindle for most people, thanks to its integrated backlight, meaning you can read at day or night. This deal wasn't bettered throughout last year, so is an equal match for being as good as it gets.
If you want the kindle complete with stylus for sketching and notes then the Scribe is the one. It's never been cheaper than this before either, making it the top discounted Kindle in Amazon's current sale.
The first Kindle with a colour display hasn't been cheaper so far this year – with this discount deal matching the seasonal sales of last December. If colour is your must-have then this is the best Kindle for you (ignoring the Scribe Colorsoft, which costs much more).
If you're looking for a Kindle for your little ones then this is the ideal match, as the name suggests. It's been on sale in the past (at £5 less, too), but the current price still represents a decent buy. It's available with lots of colour finishes, too.
I'm including the classic Kindle at the end, just to point out that it's not on sale more than anything else! Given this has dropped to £69.99 in the past, this current Amazon sale is not the time to buy.
