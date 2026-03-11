All the Kindle deals live in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, including the cheapest-ever Scribe

The online retailer giant slashed the prices of some of the most sought-after Garmins for the big shopping event

Mike Lowe's avatar
By
published
in Deals
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is now live, and among all the sales it's the retailer's Kindle discounts that are widespread, with multiple top-quality offers worth checking out.

Chiefly among these is the latest Kindle Scribe being dropped to its lowest-ever price. It might be the more niche Kindle for most people, given its stylus for note-taking, but those who love it do really love it.

Below, I've collated all the best Kindle deals currently available on Amazon. Note that this is a UK sale, with the US equivalent anticipated at the end of March. At the end of the article I've embedded a shopping widget, just in case other retailers – such as John Lewis – offer similar or better prices for you to consider.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Save 21% (£35)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The best Kindle for most people, thanks to its integrated backlight, meaning you can read at day or night. This deal wasn't bettered throughout last year, so is an equal match for being as good as it gets.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Save 33% (£125)
Amazon Kindle Scribe : was £379.99 now £254.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If you want the kindle complete with stylus for sketching and notes then the Scribe is the one. It's never been cheaper than this before either, making it the top discounted Kindle in Amazon's current sale.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
Save 30% (£80.99)
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £189 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The first Kindle with a colour display hasn't been cheaper so far this year – with this discount deal matching the seasonal sales of last December. If colour is your must-have then this is the best Kindle for you (ignoring the Scribe Colorsoft, which costs much more).

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition
Save 30% (£35)
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was £114.99 now £79.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If you're looking for a Kindle for your little ones then this is the ideal match, as the name suggests. It's been on sale in the past (at £5 less, too), but the current price still represents a decent buy. It's available with lots of colour finishes, too.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle
Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £94.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

I'm including the classic Kindle at the end, just to point out that it's not on sale more than anything else! Given this has dropped to £69.99 in the past, this current Amazon sale is not the time to buy.

View Deal
TOPICS
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.