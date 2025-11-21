Wharfedale’s best-selling budget speakers just got better - and the price is still right

Quick Summary Wharfedale's best-selling Diamond Series have been improved, with more precise low frequencies and a visual refresh too. The prices are the same as for the outgoing 2020 versions – so from £199 a pair.

Wharfedale's best-selling Diamond series speakers feel like they've been around forever. First launched in 1982 and upgraded several times since, they've won shelves full of awards for their budget brilliance. Now there's a new version – the first upgrade since 2020.

The Wharfedale Diamond 12i Series speakers promise improved looks and performance without a price hike. They are the same size and price as their predecessors – meaning the range starts at just £199 (about $260 / €225 / AU$404) per pair. But adjusting for inflation, they're actually friendlier on the pocket today than their 2020 versions.

There are five sets of stereo speakers in the range – three pairs of 2-way standmount speakers and two pairs of 2.5-way floorstanders. There's also a 2-way home cinema centre speaker, and a pair of 2-way home cinema effects speakers.

Wharfedale Diamond 12i Series: what's new

The first thing you'll notice is the visual difference – the four wood-effect finishes have been replaced with three new ones, all of which have semi-matte finishes. You can opt for deep black, stone grey and classic walnut. That latter option teams up walnut with a black front baffle.

While redesigning the Diamonds' looks, Wharfedale also turned its attention to the bass port tuning and airflow control. The goal, it says, was to refine the speakers' low-frequency performance.

That resulted in a new bass-reflex port design with revised internal damping, improved bass clarity and "more articulate" low frequencies.

Other improvements are more subtle, it's claimed. The drive units have the same design as before, but they're manufactured with even tighter production tolerances.

The UK prices for the new Diamond 12i Series are:

Standmounted speakers:

Diamond 12.0i: £199/pair

Diamond 12.1i: £249/pair

Diamond 12.2i: £299/pair

Floorstanding speakers:

Diamond 12.3i: £499/pair

Diamond 12.4i: £699/pair

Home cinema speakers:

Diamond 12.Ci: £299

Diamond 12 3Di: £349/pair