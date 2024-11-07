Ruark x Fred Perry Bluetooth system collab is about as Britpop as it gets

Quick Summary
Ruark has crafted a limited edition version of its MR1 Bluetooth speaker system with Fred Perry styling.
Priced at £375, the speakers are available now.
Ruark Audio has partnered with another iconic British brand to create a special edition version of the MR1 Bluetooth speaker system.
Ruark is renowned for its retro-style audio products, which combine classic looks with quality components. And the Fred Perry label is synonymous with a very British approach to apparel.
It has remained a staple brand for Mods and music lovers young and old since the 1950s, with many an artist or band stepping out in a twin-tipped polo shirt or parka. Amy Winehouse and Damon Albarn are two that spring to mind, with a range of woman's wear still dedicated to the former.
Combining the two seems a masterstroke, with the trademark champagne and black colourway looking great on the limited edition Bluetooth speakers. The Fred Perry logo can be found on a special grille on the front, while the classic version is on the rear of each, along with the Ruark motif.
The system features Bluetooth and aptX support for near lossless streaming, plus digital optical and line-in (3.5mm) inputs to connect other sources directly. There's also a subwoofer output to add dedicated bass.
Each speaker houses a 20mm neodymium tweeter plus a 75mm neodymium woofer. They are driven by a linear class A-B amplifier capable of an overall output of 20W.
A remote control is included, while a source selector can be found on the top of the right-hand unit.
As well as pair with a decent turntable for the ultimate system, you could also marry your PC or Mac with the special edition M1 pair – now that would be a cool setup for sure.
The Ruark Audio x Fred Perry MR1 system is available now, priced at £375 in the UK. That's around $483 / AU$736 at today's exchange rate.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
