Your Google Pixel Watch might not get the upgrade you'd hoped – at least not for a while

Quick Summary
Google released the initial Wear OS 5 software update for older Pixel Watch models back at the end of September, but the update resulted in some devices getting a black screen.
The update was pulled shortly after and while Google has now said the update is still coming, it might be a little later than you would have hoped.
Google announced the Pixel Watch 3 back in August, running on the latest Wear OS 5 software that introduced a range of new features. That software is supported by older Pixel Watch models too, with both the Pixel Watch 2 and original Pixel Watch compatible, though there have been some issues with the update.
Some users of the older Pixel Watch models previously reported that their smartwatches encountered a black screen when installing the Wear OS 5 update, which consequently resulted in the update being pulled. In order to fix the black screen, users would need to factory reset their Pixel Watch through Fastboot, 9to5Google reported, effectively wiping the device and requiring you to set it up from scratch.
The Wear OS 5 update was subsequently paused on 26 September, which was two days after it was released. Now Google has provided an update on what is happening, again reported by 9to5Google. It said it plans to “resume the WearOS 5 rollout to these devices later this year, once we’ve mitigated the observed issues".
The company also re-acknowledged the "stuck on a blank screen" issue and provided support articles for those that were affected, with an article on resetting your Pixel Watch to factory settings, and an article on fixing "a black, froze, or error message on the Google Pixel Watch screen".
An exact date for the Wear OS 5 update wasn't offered by Google, and it is not yet clear whether the suspended update will affect the roll out of security patches.
Many new features for the Pixel Watch do appear through app updates on the Google Play Store however, so all isn't entirely lost. You may not be able to get Wear OS 5 for your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2 right now, but you can get a new charging screen and battery full notifications through the Play Store updates so there are a couple of features still seeping through.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
Huawei launches world's first medically certified smartwatch, and it monitors your blood pressure 24 hours a day
The Watch D2 is Huawei’s most cutting-edge smartwatch to date
By T3.com Published
-
OnePlus 13 tipped for a massive hardware twist we didn't see coming
We're getting closer to the OnePlus 13 launch and it might not be as predictable as we thought
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: What's improved in Google's latest smartwatch?
How does the Google Pixel Watch 3 compare to its predecessor and what's new?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 review: super smartwatch for Android users
Third time is a charm for Google's Pixel Watch 3 with design improvements and feature additions that make it a great smartwatch
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
You can buy the Google Pixel Watch 3 right now
Third times the charm for the Pixel Watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
Your Wear OS smartwatch just got a neat weather upgrade
Forecasts are getting better on your wrist
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 and 3 XL are all about the display
The future's bright for Pixel Watch
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications and details leak – gets some upgrades, but not all
Google's planning some changes for its smartwatch
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Pixel Watch 3 closing in on one of Apple Watch's best features
The complication race is on
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Leaked Pixel Watch 3 prices show Google's ready to take the fight to Apple
Pixel Watch 3 will come in a number of versions and enticing colours
By Chris Hall Published