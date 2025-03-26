This Pixel Watch 3 deal makes Google’s latest smartwatch surprisingly affordable

Amazon Spring Deal Days has officially started yesterday! We've already seen some solid deals, but I'm sure the best is yet to come. The below Pixel Watch 3 offer is worth a look, as it knocks £70 off the RRP of the best smartwatch from the search giant.

With its beautiful design, improved internals, and fitness features that rival the best, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a powerful all-rounder for anyone who wants a smartwatch that does it all without shouting about it.

In our review last year, we said, "If you're looking for a great-looking smartwatch packed to the brim with features and easy-to-understand interpretations of what your smartwatch learns about you, the Pixel Watch 3 is an excellent place to start."

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): was £349 now £279 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 3 is sleek, smart, and seriously powerful. With a bright always-on display, upgraded performance, and deep Fitbit integration, it’s the ultimate health and productivity companion for Android users. Stylish and feature-packed, it brings seamless Google smarts to your wrist.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 blends sleek design with serious smarts, offering a refined smartwatch experience for Android users (especially Pixel fans). It features a vibrant always-on AMOLED display with thinner bezels, encased in a lightweight recycled aluminium body that’s comfortable enough to wear all day and night.

Powered by the new Qualcomm SW5100 chip and running Wear OS 4, the Watch 3 is smoother and more responsive than ever. Battery life lasts up to 24 hours, even with the always-on display enabled, and it charges faster than previous models. You also get deeper Google Assistant integration, turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps, and access to apps like Gmail and Calendar directly on your wrist.

What really sets it apart is the advanced Fitbit-powered health tracking. From 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to Stress Management Scores, SpO2 monitoring, and ECG, it’s designed to help you stay in tune with your body. It even includes automatic workout detection and fall detection for added peace of mind.