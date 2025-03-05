This must-have AMOLED Samsung watch has had a tempting price drop on Amazon
The Samsung Watch 4 is stylish and packed with plenty of features and is less than $150
Trying to find a cheap smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on features, is easy to use, and also stylish, can be a challenge. However, Amazon has heard our prayers, slashing the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to less than $150—now that’s a bargain!
Guaranteed, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 isn’t the newest timepiece on the block, however, that doesn’t take away from its beautiful design, reliable performance and decent-ish battery life. After all, we didn’t give it four stars in our review for nothing!
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a sleek, stylish companion with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, and a bunch of useful health tracking features to help you live your best life, including ECG tracking, a body composition tool and over 90 exercise modes.
So, what does this little beauty offer? First up, improved sleep tracking and plenty of health metrics. These include heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, tracking your steps, body composition insights, and more. For fitness enthusiasts, it can also track more than 90 exercises and has built-in GPS, as well as an IP68 water resistance rating, withstanding depths up to 50 meters. Then there's all the normal smart features you’d expect from your regular smartwatch, like receiving calls, texts, and Samsung Pay.
Battery life, sadly, isn’t this watch's strong suit. While it does offer more than its predecessor, we’re only talking 40 hours. But, there is a 10 minute charge option which can give you a 10 hour battery boost, which isn’t bad. All in all, it's not a bad package for the price, especially if you're looking for something that'll look good on the wrist.
