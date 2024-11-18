This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet

It's that time of year folks – Black Friday deals are absolutely everywhere, with some serious bargains to be found. We've been hard at work trawling through the early deals, here at T3, to help ensure you get the bargains before they're bought up.
One of the best ways to save on Black Friday is by shopping older models. Sure, you won't have access to all of the latest features, but you are far more likely to snag a serious deal.
That's exactly what I've found here – you can snag an Apple Watch Series 4 for just £99 on Wowcher!
Snag a brilliant deal on an older Apple Watch at Wowcher. The Series 4 may be an old dog, but it still has a bag full of tricks, which should satiate a lot of users.
You might be thinking that the Series 4 is too old to still be useful, but that's not really true. In fact, with GPS, Accelerometer and heart sensors all built inside, you'll still get most of the features used by the majority of people.
Of course, given the relatively minimal styling differences between models, you're unlikely to be spotted for it, either. In fact, most people would be hard pressed to know the difference in normal use.
There are, of course, some caveats. Being an older model does mean you'll miss out on the latest WatchOS 11 software. If you're dead set on having something a little more modern, it would be worth checking out the below deal on the Apple Watch Series 9. That's now at its lowest ever price – just £299 at Amazon!
Save 14%: The Apple Watch Series 9 launched in 2023 and it offers almost all the same features as the latest Series 10, but at an excellent price. This deal is the lowest the Watch Series 9 has ever been – and there's very little reason not to buy this previous gen model.
So which deal is the better buy? It's hard to say. Obviously, if you're keen to keen things updated with the latest software and features as they're released, paying more for the newer model is the only way to go.
However, if you're content with an older model and just want something to keep track of your health and fitness data without busting the bank, picking up a £99 Apple Watch is always a bargain. Be quick, though – the cheapest model has already sold out, and this likely won't stick around for long.
