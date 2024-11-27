OnePlus Watch 3 tipped to launch globally with OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R

Quick Summary
The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 13 in January.
Very little is known about the new device and how it will differ to the OnePlus Watch 2.
OnePlus announced the OnePlus 13 in China in early November and is preparing for the global launch of that phone, some time in January 2025. There’s not too much to learn about the phone because it’s all been revealed already, but that might not be the only thing that the brand has to show us.
According to details from Yogesh Brar on X – an established leaker – the OnePlus 13 will appear alongside the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3. That’s a bumper selection of devices, as only the OnePlus 13 was originally announced in China.
OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13ROnePlus Watch 3These are the upcoming products scheduled to launch soon in Global markets.November 25, 2024
It had previously been leaked that the OnePlus 13R is likely to come in one single variant as a lower positioned device, perhaps with a smaller display, but the news about the OnePlus Watch 3 is new.
The OnePlus 12 launched globally on 23 January, so we’re expecting a similar timeline, which should give Samsung the chance to launch the Galaxy S25 models without a conflict – while also allowing the OnePlus 13 to go on sale before the next wave of launches around Mobile World Congress 2025.
What do we know about the OnePlus Watch 3?
We don’t know a lot about the new watch, but some details are shared by 91mobiles. It’s suggested that the OnePlus Watch 3 could be powered by the Snapdragon W5, the same chip as the OnePlus Watch 2. It’s also thought to have the same battery.
It’s known that the watch exists because it’s been listed on the BIS certification site, as well as TUV Rheinland. Beyond that little else has been revealed and there’s a chance that not much is going to change in the new device. Perhaps it will be a change in design rather than a huge overhaul in the hardware offered.
However, we’re sure that there will be a huge number of changes in the forthcoming device and that might not be a bad thing, because the previous watch was a great partner for your Android phone.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
