OnePlus Watch 3 could be slimmer with a significant internal upgrade

Quick summary The OnePlus Watch 3 has passed through the FCC revealing more details about this device. It's currently not known when the Watch 3 will launch – either alongside the OnePlus 13 or at a separate event.

OnePlus is preparing to launch its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, but it was recently revealed that there’s another product in the pipeline too – the OnePlus Watch 3.

While we know a lot about the company’s next phone (because it’s already been announced in China), we don’t know as much about the smartwatch. Until today, that is, because a regulatory posting has fleshed out the details for this new wearable.

Uncovered by 91mobiles, the OnePlus Watch 3 has now passed through the FCC, which handles the regulation of radio equipment in the US. That gives us the certainty that the watch exists and is approaching launch, but also tells us that it has Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, GNSS and NFC connections.

Going further, we learn that it’s powered by a 648mAh battery, which looks to be significantly increased over the OnePlus Watch 2. That’s important, because according to the measurements, the OnePlus Watch 3 is actually slimmer. Could OnePlus be using new carbon-silicon tech for the watch battery?

Beyond that we still don’t know much about what the OnePlus Watch 3 will change. It’s likely that it will stick to the AMOLED display, probably at 1.43-inches like the previous model. It’s also been rumoured that it’s powered by the Snapdragon W5 chip, the same as it was previously, suggesting that there’s not going to be a huge performance upgrade.

However, the previous version came with fairly high protection ratings, including IP68 and waterproofing to 5ATM, along with MIL-STD-810H drop protection. Hopefully those elements will all stay in place to make the OnePlus Watch 3 a device for all situations.

As for the launch date – that, unfortunately, is a mystery. The OnePlus 13 is preparing for global launch, with OnePlus recently kicking-off a campaign to promote the new device. But, while the OnePlus 13 is named, there’s no mention of the new Watch at all.

So the OnePlus 13 will launch in January, but the OnePlus Watch 3 might not appear at the same time. That might mean we’re waiting a little longer for this new wearable. Seeing as it’s already passed through the FCC, delaying until Mobile World Congress in March 2025 would probably be a bit too long, so some time in February seems likely.

