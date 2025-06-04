Hurry! Premium Apple Watch Series 10 Milanese Loop just got a major price cut at John Lewis

Deals on standard Apple Watches aren't too hard to come by these days. However, offers on more premium models, such as the one with the Milanese Loop, are like unicorns, which is why I had to do a double-take when I saw that John Lewis absolutely obliterated the price of the gold version.

The Milanese Loop really amplifies the premium, watchmaker-grade feel of the Series 10. Crafted from woven stainless steel with a silky-smooth finish, it offers effortless elegance and all-day comfort. The magnetic closure gives a flawless, custom fit, while its breathable design ensures it looks and feels premium, no matter the occasion. It's just a stunning piece of design.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple’s most advanced smartwatch yet, and the Gold Titanium with Milanese Loop edition takes it to a whole new level of luxury.

The titanium case offers a perfect blend of durability and lightness, while the smooth, magnetic Milanese Loop adds timeless sophistication. It’s the kind of piece that looks as good at a formal event as it does in the gym.

Under the hood, you get all the latest Apple Watch tech: a gorgeous, ultra-bright Always-On display, double tap gesture controls for easier use, advanced health tracking including ECG, and temperature sensing, plus full GPS and cellular connectivity so you can leave your phone behind.

Apple has also packed in its most efficient chip yet, boosting both speed and battery life. It’s incredibly intuitive, powerful enough to handle workouts, calls, and even Siri requests on the go.

At full price, this is a serious luxury smartwatch. With this deal, it becomes a rare opportunity to get the best Apple Watch at a more accessible price. If you want premium materials, cutting-edge features, and the kind of elegance that only Apple can deliver, the Series 10 Milanese Loop is a standout choice.