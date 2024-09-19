Huawei’s new smartwatch comes with a surprise bonus you don't wan to miss

If you're in the market for a smartwatch that offers high-end design, pro-level sports features, and some serious tech upgrades, HUAWEI has you covered. The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series has landed, and it's already making waves with a launch deal that’s too good to ignore.

The offer below is only running until 22 October, so if you’ve been eyeing a stylish smartwatch loaded with health, fitness, and sports features, now’s the time to act. Plus, with the bonus of free earbuds and a £40 coupon for an extra strap, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your wristwear.

HUAWEI WATCH GT5 Series launch offer

From 19 September to 22 October, you’ll not only get a new smartwatch, but you’ll also snag a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 5i – yes, wireless earbuds on the house! Plus, you’ll get a £40 coupon to spend on an extra strap, so you can customise your GT 5 to suit your style.

Let’s talk about the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series itself. It’s got all the brains of a high-tech smartwatch with the style to match. Whether you go for the Standard or the Pro edition, you're going to get a Sharp-Edged Design that’ll turn heads. The Pro model takes things up a notch with its aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic body.

One of the highlights of the GT 5 Series is the new HUAWEI TruSense System. With upgraded sensors and better algorithms, it is said to deliver faster, more accurate, and more detailed insights into your well-being.

The GT 5 Pro is also packed with features like Golf Course mode, giving you access to over 15,000 global golf course maps. Divers will love the Free Diving mode, which tracks everything they need for underwater exploration. Trail runners aren’t left out either, with the watch’s segmentation navigation function and 10-metre contour maps.

Worried about running out of juice? Don’t be. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 (46mm) and GT 5 Pro (46mm) boast up to an impressive 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Even the smaller 41mm and 42mm models hold their own with up to 7 days of use.

If the free buds offer and strap discount weren't enough, you also get a free 3-month membership to HUAWEI Health+ included in the price, where you can access exclusive workouts, guided meditations, and personalised fitness plans.

Prices start from just £229.99 for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5, and if you fancy something a bit more premium, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro is available from £329.99.