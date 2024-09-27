Google Pixel Watch 2 just £129 in early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offer

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale just around the corner, many tech fans will be writing their shopping lists already. Events like these are jam-packed with great bargains across all sorts of tech products.

While we sometimes spot deals on current generation products, the best deals are usually reserved for those which are a little older. And that's exactly what I've found today, in one of the best early deals I've seen.

Right now, you can snag the Google Pixel Watch 2 for just £129 at Amazon. That's a reduction of 62% off the RRP!

Google Pixel Watch 2: was £339, now £129 at Amazon

Save a whopping £210 on the Google Pixel Watch 2 right now at Amazon. That snags you a great smartwatch with a sleek design and a simple, easy-to-use interface. It's perfect for Android phone users!

That's an unmissable saving and a really killer price. The Pixel Watch 2 is packed with features making it a great pick for just about anyone.

For starters, it's the only smartwatch where the hardware is designed by the same company as the Wear OS software. That helps to ensure they work in harmony, bringing the operating system to life.

The watch comes to life via an AMOLED display. That contains 320ppi, making it really detailed, and offers up to 1,000 nits of brightness. You'll also find it covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which should make it a little more hardwearing.

Inside, you'll find a 306mAh battery. That should be good for a full 24 hours of use – even with the always-on display enabled. When the time comes to top up, you'll find that's pretty quick, too. Google suggest 30 minutes will get you to 50%, 43 minutes for 80% and 75 minutes for a full charge.

Inside, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip offers enough power to handle all of your health and fitness tracking needs. That's the same chip found in the newer Google Pixel Watch 3, so you can be sure that you're getting the most up-to-date processing power.