Forget Prime Day – I'm buying the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch for 20% off at this retailer instead

Who wouldn't want to save nearly £40 on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE?

We didn't have to wait long for the latest model in Samsung's ever-expanding wearable portfolio to receive a discount. Surprisingly, it's not the online behemoth Amazon that's got the offer, but Argos, where you can save 20% using the code RED20% at the checkout.The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE was launched in July 2024 as a more affordable alternative to the mainline Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. It might be cheaper than those, but the Watch FE flawlessly delivers the quintessential Samsung wearable experience.
The Galaxy Watch FE is a more affordable alternative to the mainline Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. It was launched this July, and you can already own it for £40 less. Sweet!

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40 mm: was £199 now £159.20 at argos.co.uk

Despite the lower asking price, the Galaxy Watch FE is a beast of a smartwatch powered by Samsung's own Exynos W920 dual-core chipset and 1,5GB of RAM. It sports 16GB of storage and runs WearOS, too. Use the code RED20% at the checkout to claim 20% off RRP!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to upgrade their wearable tech without breaking the bank. Combining style, functionality, and Samsung’s signature quality, it offers an excellent balance of features for everyday users and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Fitness tracking is where the Galaxy Watch FE truly shines, offering comprehensive health insights, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a variety of exercise modes to suit different workouts. For those who like to stay connected on the go, the smartwatch provides smart notifications, music controls, and even contactless payments via Samsung Pay.

The battery life is impressive, allowing for extended use without frequent recharging, and the smooth integration with Samsung’s ecosystem means you can sync seamlessly with other Samsung devices. If you’re after a smartwatch that’s stylish, packed with features, and priced reasonably, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE should definitely be at the top of your list.

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.