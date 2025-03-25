Apple Watch Ultra 2 suddenly plummets to lowest-ever price in Amazon Spring Deal Days

Today is the start of the Amazon Spring Deal Days, and as expected, deals have started rolling in a steady fashion. Wearables are always hot items in the online retailer giant's annual sales events, and this occasion is no different. Case in point, Apple's most rugged wearable just hit its lowest-ever price!

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the brand's most powerful and rugged smartwatch yet – and now that it’s dropped to £669 from £799 on Amazon, it’s a seriously compelling buy. Designed for adventure and performance, it features a lightweight yet durable titanium case, flat sapphire crystal display, and is water-resistant up to 100 metres.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Olive Alpine Loop): was £799 now £669 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged, feature-packed powerhouse – and now it’s at its lowest price ever on Amazon. With a super-bright display, epic battery life, precision dual-frequency GPS, and advanced fitness tracking, it’s the ultimate smartwatch for adventurers, athletes, and anyone who wants the best on their wrist.

Its standout 3000-nit Always-On Retina display is the brightest Apple has ever made, perfect for readability in full sun. Powered by the S9 SiP chip, it delivers faster performance, smoother animations, and enables on-device Siri processing and Precision Finding for your iPhone.

Battery life is another win, with up to 36 hours of use on a single charge – or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Dual-frequency GPS ensures pinpoint accuracy, whether you're hiking remote trails or running city streets. You also get advanced workout metrics, heart rate zones, sleep tracking, crash detection, and diving features certified to EN13319.

It’s the ultimate watch for athletes, explorers, and anyone who demands top-tier performance from their tech. At this reduced price, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn’t just a premium smartwatch; it’s an unbeatable deal for those ready to push their limits with Apple’s most capable wearable.