2024's Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists are an eclectic bunch, for sure

Apple just revealed 45 app and game finalists for the 2024 App Store Awards, and the Apple Watch shortlist is more eclectic than usual.

Each year, the tech giant highlights a number of apps based on recommendations from the Global App Store Editors.

The shortlist is said to "recognise developers who delivered the highest levels of user experience, design, and innovation."

This year, the App Store Awards include a new Apple Vision Pro category, bringing the total to 12 categories.

“From games that transport players to fantastical new worlds to apps that fuel creativity, these developers are delivering remarkable experiences that captivate and inspire,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store.

The three Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists in 2024 are LookUp, Lumy, and Watch to 5K.

LookUp, developed by Squircle Apps LLP, is a dictionary app that "combines a comprehensive English Dictionary with powerful vocabulary-building tools."

The app focuses on attractively presenting words to help retention and increase engagement.

The app has a 4.6 rating out of 5, based on 514 reviews, so it's safe to say people are happy with it.

The second app to be shortlisted is Lumy, a software designed to help users synchronise their activities with the sun's movements.

It provides precise information on sunrise, sunset, golden hour, and other solar events to optimise photography, outdoor activities, and overall well-being.

It's been featured by Apple on Its 2020 Keynote, so the app being shortlisted doesn't come as a surprise.

The final app to make it to the shortlist is Watch to 5K, which guides beginners through a nine-week program to gradually build up to running 5 kilometres.

It operates independently of the iPhone and integrates with Apple Health to track your progress over time.

Even though the apps have nothing to do with each other, they almost complement each other, looking after your brain and your body.

App Store Award winners chosen from this distinguished group of app and game developers will be announced in the coming weeks.

[via Apple Newsroom]